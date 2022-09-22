2023: Calls for Ayu’s resignation split S’West PDP

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West over calls for the resignation of its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, is threatening the party’s chances in the 2023 general election. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Despite Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State championing the call for the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to resign from his position, the South-West zone of the party seems to be more embattled over the leadership crisis rocking the main opposition party. Critical stakeholders in the region are now divided over the agitation for Ayu’s resignation led backed by chieftains of the party in the zone such as Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Chief Bode George (a former deputy national chairman of PDP) and Ayo Fayose (a former governor of Ekiti State).

Makinde’s position

During the recent South-West PDP stakeholders meeting in Ibadan with the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, Makinde insisted that Ayu must step down for a southerner to emerge as national chairman since Atiku, a northerner is the party’s presidential flag bearer.

The governor admitted that there are still issues to address in the party before the 2023 election if the party must win the presidency. He stated that South- West leaders of the party are ready to back the presidential aspiration of Atiku but the zone must be reassured that there is fairness, justice and equity in the party. He maintained that the lopsided sharing of the party’s national positions must be reversed before the elections.

His words: “The truth is that we do not have any issue either with our party or our candidate. If there are challenges, they must be tabled. We are supposed to give hope to our people; we want them to listen to us. Our party wants to rescue Nigeria and our candidate is a unifier. He wants to restructure Nigeria “Eight years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has left us sharply divided but the issue is that we must practice what we preach. If we want to unify Nigeria, we must unify the PDP first. If we want to restructure Nigeria, we must have the willingness to bring inclusivity to the PDP. Do we have the capacity?

The answer is a resounding yes. “The message from the South-West PDP is the South-West is asking that the National Working Committee NWC) of the PDP should be restructured. We are asking the national chairman to step down so that the South will be fully included. That is the message.”

Atiku insists on constitutionality

Responding, Atiku said what Makinde requested for is achievable if it is backed up by the party’s constitution. He added that the call for the re-composition of the NWC is not impossible but only when the party’s constitution has been amended to accommodate such demand. “We cannot do anything outside our constitution except it is amended. We cannot do anything unless the laws are amended. Ayu must go through our constitution, rules, regulations, and our practice otherwise we cannot give the kind of leadership Nigerians want. “What Makinde is asking for is possible only when we have amended our party’s constitution. As things stand today, no single individual has the power to tamper with the NWC of the party. Doing so will be illegal and it will be against our rules at the party. Nigerians will not trust us to govern by the tenets of rule of law if we take such arbitrary action against our own party. It is possible, it is achievable, we have done it before and we have started doing it,” Atiku explained.

George insists Ayu must go

Despite Atiku’s clarifications, a former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Bode George, said the position of the national chairman must revert to the South now and not after the general election. He said if that does not happen, the party is telling southerners that they don’t need them to win in 2023 and that will be very unfortunate.

Noting that the position of the party is a direct insult to Nigerians because no party can win massively from one side of the country without the other side, George insisted that PDP is at the precipice of a dangerous looming crisis if pending critical issues are not urgently addressed. According to him, the party’s unity and inclusiveness of all members are ingredients to a viable strategy for election victory.

His words: “The constitution of our party, section 7, sub-section (3C), says that the party shall pursue its aims and objectives by adhering to the policy of rotation and zoning of the party and party elective offices in pursuant of the principle of equity, justice and fairness. That is the party, it is not me and if the party came up with this, I remember I was a member of the zoning committee that we were to review the report on zoning. “The first day we had a meeting, it was riotous because some of our friends were saying that we don’t there was no need for zoning again and that we should go ahead to the election and anybody who wants to contest should do so. But zoning is even more important now than in 1998 because we have so exacerbated the unity of the country and tribalism has grown beyond human comprehension.

You see what is happening in the whole country and who is safe now, who is happy and if that is the context and the submission of our fathers, why are we now dribbling? “What south westerners in our party are asking for is very simple, we don’t want the position of director-general of the presidential campaign, rather, we want the office of the national chairman, this we have made very clear. In a situation like this, people must not be fixated but approachable and dependable. We must give the South-West a sense of belonging and a sense of inclusiveness by producing the national chairman before the commencement of the national campaign.

“It is not justifiably equitable to have a brother from the North leading the campaign for a northern presidential candidate. Where then are justice, equity, fair play and inclusiveness? This is an appeal I am requesting our party leaders to consider, so that we will be at ease to convince people from the South-West to support our party. This tribal mistrust was not created by our party but by the ruling party, the APC. We must learn to flow with the political tide and not against it. “If Ayu resigns today, heavens will not fall. In fact, millions of PDP members will rejoice and prepare, as war generals, to ensure the victory of our party in 2023.

Our party must do the needful now. Anything else will be suicidal. Ayu promised openly, before the presidential primary in May, to resign, if the presidential candidate emerges from the North. So, why has he refused to honour his words? Why is he reneging? What is driving his reluctance not to resign? “We are promising Nigerians that when we get to government, every tribe will have a say in government but now, how do we want Nigerians to trust us when we cannot fulfill a simple promise? Our national chairman made a pledge and in such a short time he has broken the pledge.

Unless we are united, unless we have fairness, equity and justice in our system, the party and the country are heading nowhere. “I am not a soothsayer, but I have traversed the length and breadth of our country and have learnt so much politically.

What I have predicted above will come to pass unless reason prevails and we apply the brake immediately. It was the same myopic and unpatriotic reasoning that led to the collapse of the First and Second Republics. My intervention is about the future of this country because what is good for the goose is good for the gander. “Peradventure, let us reverse the scenario and think of these consequences.

What do you think will happen if our presidential candidate and the national chairman come from the South? How do you think our northern brothers will feel and handle the situation? What is happening now is that many southerners are feeling alienated, two weeks to the commencement of the presidential campaign.”

State chapter back Ayu

Justified as Makinde and George’s positions seem, the leadership of the party in Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Lagos and Ogun states disagreed with them, insisting that the call is unnecessary at this point in time. Speaking at the press conference in Lagos, PDP publicity secretaries in aforementioned states reaffirmed their support for the Ayu-led NWC.

The conference was addressed by Hakeem Amode (Lagos), Kennedy Peretei (Ondo), Raphael Wumi Adeyanju (Ekiti) and Bankole Akinloye (Ogun). They said: “We wish to affirm our faithfulness to the PDP constitution which clearly stipulates the procedure for leadership election and removal. As the only political party that has not changed its name or logo since its establishment in 1998, the party cannot afford to appear unserious. We do not see any justification for the resignation of our National Chairman, especially at this very critical stage of preparation for elections.

“Dr. Iyorchia Ayu was duly elected at a properly constituted National Convention with a four-year mandate and recently received a vote of confidence of the party’s National Executive Committee, at its 97th meeting in Abuja. Our party has championed the sanctity of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended). We must therefore do everything to maintain this sanctity.

Any action that undermines the spirit of the party’s constitution at this crucial stage can only be considered as a deliberate attempt to sabotage the party’s efforts at winning in the coming general election. “We appeal to the leadership of our party in the Southwest region to work together to respect the Constitution of our party because, if we cannot respect our own rules, guidelines and constitution as a party, how will Nigerians trust us to respect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria when voted into the office.

The concern of our zonal leaders and their determination to protect the interest of our members against any form of marginalization is deeply appreciated. “However, our focus should be directed mainly to encouraging our teeming members to rally around our candidates vying for the Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and Governorship positions and ensure that they win elections. The leadership of the party in the aforementioned states pledge our unwavering support and unalloyed commitment to our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

The mission to rescue, rebuild and redirect Nigeria is a task that must be done to save our country from imminent total collapse.” Apart from the position of the state chapters, some party stakeholders said Governor Makinde did not carry most of the party leaders along.

They faulted the governor’s refusal to consult with the Governor- elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Ademola, before calling for Ayu’s resignation. The stakeholders noted that the governor ought to have called for an enlarged meeting of South-West PDP before taking a position on the crisis rocking the party. A leader of the party in the zone said: “It boils down to the leadership ability of Makinde. Even if he is right, most leaders and members are ready to disagree with him because of his leadership style. He does not carry everybody along and they believe that before making such pronouncements, there should have been a South-West PDP meeting, where Ayu’s issue should have been debated and collective position taken. “But there was no meeting; he believes he is the leader and that whatever he says is binding on all of us.

The fact that he didn’t work with us in Osun State and where he allegedly worked against Senator Adeleke’s victory shows there is hatred for him in the state till now. He didn’t come to Osogbo to congratulate the Governor-elect. “Now that we have a Governor-elect and who would be sworn-in soon, he (Makinde) cannot speak for all of us without any consultation with a Governor-elect. Makinde did not consult with the OSun Governorelect before taking his decision. Even if he had a good case, he used his lack of consultation to spoil it.”

Adeleke, on his part, called on leaders of the party to embrace peace, warning that their continuous disagreement may be inimical to PDP’s victory expected at the general election. He said Nigerians see PDP as their messiah at the forthcoming polls and warned that infighting and crisis among party chieftains might truncate the hope of victory. “I call on Yoruba and Nigerians as a whole to rally around PDP and Atiku Abubakar, who is ably supported by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. An Atiku presidency will restore peace, stability and prosperity to every home in Nigeria.

“I must also call on all party chieftains to sheathe their swords and embrace a common agenda to ensure the total victory of the party at the general election. Nigerians are waiting for us and eager for Atiku’s presidency. We must rise above the past and embrace the future in the best interest of many Nigerians who see us, the PDP as the messiah.” Likewise, a member of the party in Lagos State, Dr. Olatokunbo Pearse, appealed to members member of the PDP, especially those from the South-West to exercise patience pending when the party will oust the ruling APC from power next year.

He said the lingering agitation for Ayu’s resignation is potent enough to stop PDP from winning the presidential election. “If we lose, it is not only Atiku, Ayu or those calling for the resignation of the incumbent national chairman, but all of us and we would have failed Nigerians, who are yearning for change.” As the crisis rages, some members of the party and political watchers in the zone are waiting to see how Atiku and his camp will address the challenges confronting the party in the South-West and reposition it as a viable opposition to the APC. Until that is done, it might still be a long walk to peace for PDP in the zone.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...