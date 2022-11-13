News

2023 Campaign: ACF raises alarm over hate speech, violence

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has raised the alarm over the increasing spate of hate speech and violence pervading the country.

ACF, in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna Sunday, also regretted that some politicians have placed their ambition over the peace and unity of the country, a development they said was not good enough.

The statement, signed by Murtala Aliyu Secretary General of the Forum, said although Nigeria is already facing severe life threatening challenges arising from lack of security and the growing economic crises: “It would seem that there are many desperate political leaders and other self-appointed community champions that will not hesitate to add more fuel to the fire.”

According to the ACF, the fact that hate speeches and acts of violence and aggression are rife in this campaign season can only mean that the laws are not being enforced.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

