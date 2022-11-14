arewa consultative forum acf
2023 Campaign: ACF raises the alarm over hate speech, violence

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has raised the alarm over the increasing spate of hate speech and violence pervading the country.

ACF, in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna yesterday, also regrettedthatsomepoliticianshave placed their ambition over the peace and unity of the country, a development they said was not good enough.

The statement, signed by Murtala Aliyu Secretary General of the Forum, said although Nigeria is already facing severe life threatening challenges arising from lack of security and the growing economic crises: “It would seem that there are many desperate political leaders andotherself-appointedcommunity champions that will not hesitate to add more fuel to the fire.”

According to the ACF, the fact that hate speeches and acts of violence and aggression are rife in this campaign season can only mean that the laws are not being enforced.

“This hasn’t come as a surprise considering the fact that the National Assembly has so farchosennottoenactthelaw that will see to the birth of the Electoral Offences Tribunal.

“In the meantime, INEC has a responsibility to act and enforce the Electoral Act as amended. It should impose theharshestpunishmentpossible on politicians who think achieving their personal ambitions is more important than national peace and harmony. Such persons are unfit for any form of leadership at whatever level.

“Arewa Consultative Forum therefore calls on leaders at all levels to exercise restraint in their utterances to enable us to have a peaceful election and transition to the next governments.”

Part of the statement also said most politiciansaredrivenbyblind ambitionorplainhatred, adding that: “No one can fail to notice the alarming rise of tension and lawlessness as the election campaigns and contests gather pace. There are reports that some politicians are engaging thugs and violent persons to attack their opponents, spreading terror and fear everywhere.”

ACF said of much greater concern, however, is the resort to “hate speech, insults and threats of violence being issued by the political leaders including governors. They seem to be pathetically unaware that the distance between hate speeches and violence, even genocide, is a very short one.

The Forum also said they were relieved to hear of Governor Samuel Ortom’s apology following his outburst against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

 

