2023 CAMPAIGN CRISIS: PDP suspends campaign over Wike as APC govs disagree on manifesto

There is an alleged silent war between the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and governors over the manifesto to be adopted by the ruling party for the 2023 election. While the APC governors are said to be pushing for the manifesto to be used, the Tinubu/ Shettima Campaign Council has settled for another one focusing on Tinubu’s achievements in Lagos. A party source told New Telegraph that the governors under the umbrella of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) have rejected the council’s manifesto. According to the source, the governors were said to have rejected the manifesto in their meeting during the week on the ground that Tinubu is campaigning with his achievements in Lagos rather than the manifesto of the party.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had accused the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council of shying away from using President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements for its campaign. Spokesman for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Charles Aniagwu, who is also the Commissioner for Information in Delta State, boasted that the main opposition’s 16-year record is attractive enough for its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to run on “because things were much better in 2015 than they are now, and you could see that those contesting on the platform of the ruling party are so scared of mentioning their achievements”.

The source said a meeting held yesterday was called by Tinubu and Shettima to see how to ease the tension generated at an earlier meeting this week over the use of the manifesto drafted by the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC). However, National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu was absent. In attendance at the meeting yesterday in Abuja was Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shettima; the PCC Director General and Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong; DeputyDirectorGeneral Operations, Adams Oshiomhole; PCC Vice Chairman (South East) Mrs. Uju Kennedy Ohanenye; PCC Secretary James Faleke; Abike Dabiri, PCC spokesman Festus Keyamo and Femi Fani Kayode. Also at the meeting were Governors Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Sani Bello (Niger), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Abdullahi Ganduje(Kano), DaveUmahi (Ebonyi) and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara). Others were the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari; Deputy National Chairman (South), Emma Eneukwu; National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka; National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Arungun; and National Vice Chairman (North East), Mustapha Salihu. Keyamo said after the meeting that lasted for more than three hours: “What you have seen here is the meeting of different layers of the party. It was the meeting of the major stakeholders of the party. The Progressive Governors, the NWC, and the PCC with the presidential candidate.

“We are a very united party with all the organs of the party working in unison towards one purpose. All we did today during the meeting was review the draft of our manifesto. Our candidate is not the type that operates on his own. He carries everybody along. He presented the draft of the manifesto to all the stakeholders that looked at it. And guess what, almost all the stakeholders gave that draft more than 90 per cent pass mark.” Asked to speak about the content, theMinister for State for Labour and Employment said: “We can’t give you the content because we are not going to take it away from our candidate. He is going to present himself before Nigerians on a particular date and occasion.

We have set up a small committee charged with the responsibility of reducing the manifesto documents to major highlights in message form we will sell to even the market women, street traders in the most simple language. “We don’t want to present to Nigerians a very complicated document that they cannot understand in simple terms.” On resumption of the campaign, he said: “You know that the structure of our campaign involves a presidential diary. I have said that our campaign is not going to be like those that they can kick and start like small vehicles.

It is manoeuvring a 50-ton tanker on a highway and once we hit it, it will be in motion and movement.” Speaking on the accusation by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) that the APC is interfering in the activities of INEC, Keyamo said: “The accusation from the CUPP is absolute nonsense. There has been absolutely no occasion where the APC, either through NWC or any of levels of leadership put any kind of pressure on INEC. “Those sensing defeat are already looking for reasons for that defeat. It is one of the reasons they are trying to accommodate that defeat but they should know that the defeat is imminent.”

Morka said: “A party is a unit composed of so many parts. Yes, we are in sync with all of the segments of the party, the NWC. As you can see, the governors were here, the PCC, we’re on the same page. And just as the spokesperson has said, we are about to launch.

So any moment from now you will be hearing the fullness of our program. You know, going forward.” On the absence of Adamu from the meeting, he said: “The National Chairman was not missing; he was adequately represented by the Deputy National Chairman (North) and the Deputy National Chairman (South) and he was in touch with every stakeholder who was here. He did inform them of his inability to be here, but he was effectively represented.” Speaking on the campaign fund, Morka said: “That’s a matter that is still in progress. Our campaign financing is really important without it, you can’t do a whole lot, but that is a subject that we will discuss in due course.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...