2023 Campaign Flag-off: Wike’s camp absent as mammoth crowd rally for PDP in Uyo

A mammoth crowd was on hand as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday, kicked off its presidential campaign for next year’s election in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State.

As expected, most PDP leaders and governors were present except the group loyal to Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike.

This is the second time the group would be absent at the activities of the PDP for the 2023 election, in protest over the failure of the party to meet its demand, which is the resignation of the National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu. The first was the inauguration of the National Campaign Council on September 28 in Abuja.

But Ayu in his speech at Uyo told the aggrieved members that Nigerians are not interested in the party leaders’ personal quarrels but in rescuing the country from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The PDP train has started moving and we have left the station, but we are moving slowly so that those who are yet on board will join us on the train.

“It is important for us as leaders, Nigeria is not interested in our personal quarrels; Nigeria is waiting for us to come and rescue them from what is worrying them,” Ayu advised.

The absence of the aggrieved members notwithstanding, the flag off lived up to expectations.

The Nest of Champions Stadium, Uyo, venue of the event, was filled to the brim, with different campaign posters of PDP candidates for next year’s general elections jostling for space.

Party leaders who addressed the mammoth crowd included the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the host Governor Udom Emmanuel, who also doubles as Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council.

Others are the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Management Committee Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the Acting Chairman of the board of trustees (BoT) Senator Adolphus Wabara, as well as the National Chairman Dr. Ayu. Atiku regretted that the APC had replaced PDP’s achievements between 1999 when the party came to power, and 2015 when it handed over to the APC, with poverty, insecurity, lack of jobs and disunity.

According to the PDP candidate: “When PDP came to power in 1999, we met Nigeria in a state of poverty, insecurity and lack of education. “We lifted Nigeria from the bottom to the top. We became the biggest economy in Africa, we had peace, we had progress. “Then Nigerians said they wanted change and they voted for change in 2015.

What we have seen is poverty, insecurity, lack of jobs and disunity. Our children are no longer going to school.” Atiku promised that PDP would rescue Nigeria from hunger and poverty, and bring back the unity lacking in the country. Ayu on his part said Nigerians are hungry and cannot move from one point to another without worries.

“Nigerians cannot sleep because of insecurity; Nigerians are getting more and more divided; Nigerians are complaining and are hoping that what we did for them in the last 16 years we will come back and do it for them again.”

Governor Emmanuel advised Nigerians to elect people with the capacity to deliver, assuring that if PDP had not given APC the opportunity rule, Nigerians would not have known the difference. “The PDP will bring Nigeria back to its lost glory.

This is the time. Let us join hands to rescue Nigeria; let us join hands to move Nigeria to the right direction, and that direction can come if Nigerians vote for the PDP in 2023. “You can compare and contrast the economy under the PDP and the economy under the other party. You need the party that will show us the way and that party is the PDP,” he said.

Tambuwal stated that PDP is presenting to Nigerians, the most competent candidate running for next year’s presidency.

Okowa on his part said Nigeria is in a war situation and needs a “general” to rescue her. “You do not go to war with a lieutenant leading, some other parties are presenting lieutenants but PDP is presenting a general,” he said.

So far, PDP is the first political party to inaugurate its campaign council and as well, flag off it presidential campaign for the 2023 election.

