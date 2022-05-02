2023: Campaign group urges unity against enemies of democracy

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The 2023 Inspire Develop Empower (IDE) Advocacy Campaign Organisation, working for the realiasation of the governorship aspiration of a prominent governorship hopeful under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Ide Owodiong Idemeko, has called on Akwa Ibom people to unite against forces working against true democracy in the state.

The group, who made the passionate appeal against the backdrop of the last Saturday’s botched election for the selection of three-man adhoc delegates, described the exercise as a big sham.

According to a statement from the IDEA campaign office, endorsed by the Secretary Dr John Obisung: “It is rather unfortunate that our journey towards the liberation of Akwa Ibom has started on a shaky note.

“Our people out of enthusiasm after our rigorous consultations of political groups and other stakeholders trooped out enmasse on Saturday to exercise their franchise by electing the three-man adhoc delegates for the coming primaries.

“Sadly, desperate politicians and enemies of democracy decided to frustrate our efforts by sabotaging the entire process.”

The statement further reads: “The PDP Akwa Ibom State, instead of being on the driver’s seat to liaise with the Ward Congresses Committee from Abuja, to conduct the Congresses, it was the Maintain Peace Movement (MPM), a support group of the preferred aspirants of the enemies of democracy, that called the shots. This is an aberration.”

The campaign group explained that their principal, Obong Ide Owodiong-Idemeko was at the ward office as early as 8a.m. with thousands of party faithful to elect the adhoc delegates but until sunset neither the materials nor any party official designated to carry out the assignment were sighted.

“The same story emanated from virtually all the entire wards across the state,” they highlighted.

They described the entire exercise of Saturday, April 30 as not only fraudulent but a nullity stressing that It is unfortunate that in an era of high political awareness, those who ought to lead by example have descended so low out of desperation to please their pay master to the detriment of the masses.

They further said: “Democracy is about mass participation in choosing our leaders and any act to circumvent it will be resisted within the ambit of the law and every legally accepted means.

“They have tested our will power with the last Saturday outing and we must nip this roaring monster in the bud to safeguard the electoral process.”

