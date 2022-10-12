News Top Stories

2023 Campaigns: APC shying away from Buhari’s records –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is shying away from using the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari to campaign, because there is nothing to showcase. PDP Presidential Campaign spokesman, Charles Aniagwu, said that Tinubu is running away from Buhari’s achievements because the president has plunged Nigerians into deeper hunger and poverty. According to Aniagwu, the APC presidential candidate and dehis handlers were using Lagos as benchmark for their campaign: “Each time they talk, they take you to Lagos; a Lagos that is not even functioning well in the first place.”

Aniagwu, who is Commissioner for Information in Delta State, boasted that PDP’s 16-year record was attractive enough for the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to run on, “because things were much better in 2015 than they are now, and you could see that those contesting on the platform of the ruling party are so scared of mentioning their achievements.”

He listed PDP’s achievements while in office to include the liberalisation of the telecommunication sector, pension reforms, banking consolidation, and the establishment of anti-corruption agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) as well as Due Process Office, among others.

His words: “In 16 years we ensured that Nigerians were united; but in the last seven years under the APC, those things that put us together have been so bastardised. “We are very proud of running on our records; and Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, have seen the many challenges bedevilling the country and they have mapped out strategies to reposition the country to function effectively.

“Those who asked for change in 2015 has seen that the change they asked for did not yield the dividends of democracy they so desired, and I can assure you that Atiku-Okowa will make a difference.” Aniagwu described the party’s presidential campaign flag-off as an indication that Nigerians want PDP back to power. “The campaign flag-off is another first by the PDP and it is clear that going by the INEC guidelines, only PDP is meeting up with the timetable, and it is an indication that is the only party that is very much prepared for the challenges ahead.”

 

