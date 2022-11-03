2023: CAN holds one-day prayer retreat tomorrow

National leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has declared tomorrow as National Day of Prayers, and asked all blocks, zonal, state and church leaders to ensure they mobilise their members as well as Christian politicians vying for the various offices, to be a part of the programme.

CAN’s Chairman, Local Organising Committee National Prayer Day, Archbishop John Praise Daniel who made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, said the prayer was necessary to seek God’s intervention over the affairs of Nigeria, especially the forth coming 2023 elections. He said: “It is also going to be a day to implore God’s help in preventing violence, manipulation, intimidation of voters and other electoral crimes in the forthcoming elections.” “We consider this imperative in view of the fact that our nation is passing through very challenging times at the moment, despite its abundant natural, human, and material resources.”

