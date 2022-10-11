2023: CAN, NSCIA, professional bodies should engage candidates –Don

A University Don, Prof. Sam Amadi, has asked Nigerians not to vote any Presidential candidate base on recommendation letters by some persons, just as he charged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and other professional bodies to engage the candidates.

Amadi, the Director, Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts gave the charge over the weekend in Abuja. According to him, in a democracy it is an anathema for Candidate not to engage with the electorate.

Amadi, who was a keynote speaker at an event organized in Abuja, said in democracy candidates engage the electorate at different strata, criticism a situation where campaigns would be held in Stadium and candidates speak for five minutes and disappear.

He posited that for the electorate to get the best in the next year’s election, they should endeavor to engage candidates through different professional bodies and religious Organizations.

He reechoed what had been said by the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi and former Minister of Works, Senator Ogunlewe. Obi had said that Nigerians should not vote a candidate that cannot come and talk to them on while he wants to govern, while Ogunlewe said nobody should make promise to Nigerians on behalf of a Presidential candidate.

According to him, such promises should be made by the candidates themselves so they would not deny when they get to office. Amadi reacting to the way Nigerians should get the best among the candidate said its to engage them at different strata.

He said: “In a democracy it’s anathema for candidates not to speak to electorate, whether the House of Assembly, Senate, Governor or Presidency candidates.

“The minimum requirements of every candidate is that they would speak to the electorate, not once, twice, thrice but many times. “In fact the idea of campaign is that candidates should spend time going from city to city, just the way the Americans do it. I don’t like the idea of INEC stating when campaign should start. It should be once candidates emerge, campaign starts – they should start going round.

“It shouldn’t be gathering people together in a place and shout APC, PDP, LP, NNPP, etc and speak for 2-5 minutes and then disappear. That is not campaign. You have to take time to talk to the media, have town hall meetings, address the nation, talk to the electorate in their communities and through their various institutions.

“This is where the church should come in now. The CAN should have an opportunity to bring the Presidential candidates, particularly, together and bring people, Representative members of the communities, social groups, professional groups for them to sit in town hall and tell the candidates to address these key issues: religious conflicts, insecurity, economic crisis, poverty in the land, lost of hope, failure of morality, etc.

The Muslim version of CAN should also do the same thing. Leaders of the religious faith should organize those things. It doesn’t make sense for leaders to use money, to use bravado to grab political powers and not make themselves accountable to the ordinary Nigerian citizens for whose purpose and on behalf they want to gain political positions.”

