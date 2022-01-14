News

2023: CAN seeks divine intervention for Benue’s next gov

Posted on

The Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday encouraged its members and people of the state not to relent in prayers for the state to produce a committed, hardworking and dedicated governor to succeed Governor Samuel Ortom in next year’s general elections. Besides, the association also urged the people to embrace dry season farming due to the sustained threats and attacks on farming communities by militia herdsmen. The state Chairman of CAN, Reverend Akpen Leva, stated this while addressing local government coordinators of the association in Makurdi, the state capital. Lev said the task of producing a governor to lead the people was enormous and requires divine intervention to choose a competent person.

“Let me encourage you not to relent in prayers as the task you have is enormous. the 2023 general election is not too far from now. This is the right time to start praying for Benue people to get a God fearing man as governor. I encourage you to commit this to prayers for God to choose the successor of Governor Samuel Ortom”. He observed that the future of Benue people is in their hands to elect a credible leader that the people will be proud of, emphasising that the time is now. The state CAN Chairman, who reiterated the importance of all season farming, lamented the continued threat to the nation’s food basket state by invaders who kill, maim and destroy the property of farmers. He said the dry season farming can ensure that the people produce food both for consumption and commercial purposes.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

