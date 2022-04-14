News

2023: CAN youths canvass South-North presidential ticket

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has expressed its readiness to support any political party with a Christian and Muslim presidential ticket. In a communiqué signed by its National President at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, Belusochukwu Enwere, the youths insisted there was the need for justice, fairness and equity in the country. According to him, YOWICAN was currently working on updating the existing database of Christian youths nationwide towards a robust sensitisation of the citizenry, especially youths, with a view to ensure that all eligible youths procure their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC). He said: “YOWICAN asserts that rotation of the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will promote unity and concord, as such the emergence of a Christian-Christian Ticket or a Muslim-Muslim Ticket in 2023 will not be a true expression of eq-

 

Our Reporters

