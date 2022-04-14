2023: CAN youths canvass South-North presidential ticket

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has expressed its readiness to support any political party with a Christian and Muslim presidential ticket. In a communiqué signed by its National President at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, Belusochukwu Enwere, the youths insisted there was the need for justice, fairness and equity in the country. According to him, YOWICAN was currently working on updating the existing database of Christian youths nationwide towards a robust sensitisation of the citizenry, especially youths, with a view to ensure that all eligible youths procure their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC). He said: “YOWICAN asserts that rotation of the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will promote unity and concord, as such the emergence of a Christian-Christian Ticket or a Muslim-Muslim Ticket in 2023 will not be a true expression of eq-
Related Articles
Afenifere, Ohanaeze, others slam N50bn suit on Buhari
L eaders of socio-cultural groups in the Southern part of Nigeria, yesterday, slammed a N50 billion suit against President Muhammadu Buhari before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. The Southern leaders alleged thatmost appointments since the inception of Buhari administration in 2015, were in breach of the 1999 Constitution and the Federal Character […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: FCTA raises the alarm over criminal activities in Gudu market
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has raised the alarm over the increasing rate of illegal and criminal activities going on in the popular Gudu electrical and auto spare parts market. A combined team of FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation and Enforcement squad of Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) stormed the market on Friday […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ohanaeze presidency: Ndigbo are real democrats – Atiku
Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the successful election of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has shown that the Igbo are real democrats. Atiku in a statement said he followed with keen interest the process that led to the election and had wondered how the group would […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)