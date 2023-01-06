News Top Stories

2023: Candidates ought to be worried about Nigeria’s debt profile –Afe Babalola

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Legal luminary and elder statesman, Aare Afe Babalola, yesterday said any Nigerian aspiring to lead the country ought to be worried about the country’s debt profile and advocated for urgent measures to defray the huge foreign debts. Babalola, who stated this while answering questions on the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, during a press conference, noted that whoever emerges President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor. should approach the country’s creditors for either total debt forgiveness or for substantial reduction of the debts.

Babalola, who noted that Obasanjo’s endorsement of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, was his right of expression, added that it might be as a result of the candidate’s acclaimed untainted records of character and sound education. He, however, said that only a moneybag and not the best candidate will win the forthcoming presidential election. According to him, it is the candidate who has money will win the presidential election. Babalola also reiterated that the 1999 Constitution will not guarantee emergence of credible leaders in Nigeria. He said unless a new constitution similar to those of 1960 and 1963 constitutions, with necessary amendments, is put in place, none of the candidates can save Nigeria from collapse. The legal icon recalled urging the Federal Government to suspend the general elections and raise an interim government.

He said: “I still stand by my suggestion that any election conducted under the 1999 Constitution cannot and will not produce new leaders with new ideas. “Any election conducted under the 1999 Constitution will merely result in recycling the same people who brought Nigeria to grinding poverty, mass unemployment, underfunded education, insecurity and huge external debts.”

He stressed that the 1999 Constitution needed to be revised to produce the type of change agent and developmental leader, Chief Obasanjo had in mind. “If I contest for political office today, I will fail, not because I am not qualified, but because the system will make me not win. I have no sympathy for any Nigerian aspiring to rule Nigeria in any form, whether as a legislator, governor or president. “The fact remains that the 1999 Constitution, on a large scale, is the root cause of economic, social, political and religious problems in the country today. “The new constitution should provide for stringent conditions in respect of age, academic qualifications, character and personality, as well as the family background of candidates, especially for the presidency and the National Assembly,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

N875m suit: Nigeria wins as court orders JPMorgan to disclose documents

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria has succeeded in its bid to compel JPMorgan Chase to disclose more documents ahead of a trial in which the US bank stands accused of enabling the misappropriation of almost $900million in state funds. According to the Finan-cial Times, the UK High Court yesterday granted Nigeria’s application to secure records from top US executives […]
News

COVID-19: FG extends support fund to commercial motorcyclists, drivers, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Federal Government has extended its lifeline to artisans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic under its Economic Sustainability Plan to the transport sector. Those who are expected to benefit from the transport support track under the government’s MSME Survival Fund include commercial motorcyclists as well as bus and taxi drivers. The Senior Special Assistant to […]
News

DSS denies job recruitment

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Department of State Services (DSS) has cautioned the public against falling prey to activities of fake job syndicates, saying it was not undertaking any recruitment exercise at the moment. It noted that whenever it conducted recruitment into the Service, it was guided by merit and transparency; not monetary basis. The DSS’ spokesperson, Dr. Peter […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica