News

2023: Catholic Bishops asks Nigerians to get PVC, vote wisely

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), has urged all eligible Nigerians to ensure they get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and vote only those whom they believe can lead them to a better life. This was contained in a Communiqué issued at the end of the First Plenary Meeting of CBCN by the outgoing President and Arch Bishop of Benin Coty, Most Rev. Augustine Akubeze, made available to journalists by the Director, Social Com-munications of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Rev. Mike Umoh, yesterday in Abuja.

While commending adoption of modern technology to improve the quality of the nation’s electoral process, the Bishops however warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure sincerity and vigilance over the accuracy and objective use of the technology being adopted. The communique reads partly: “We encourage good and qualified people with the right intention to vie for political offices. “We ask all eligible citizens to secure their voter’s cards and come out en masse to vote for those who can lead our people to a better life. “We demand that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) register only qualified people and ensure that people’s votes count and their mandates are respected.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Establishment of farm estates not about RUGA –Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Executive Secretary of National Land Development Authority (NALDA), Mr Paul Ikonne has clarified that the establishment of 109 Integrated Farm Estate by the Federal Government has nothing to do with the controversial RUGA or ranches. It could be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari recently directed NALDA to establish integrated farm estates in all the […]
News Top Stories

Govs wives protest deep-rooted bias against women

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA

The Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF) has said the National Assembly’s rejection of the bill seeking a provision to allocate special  seats for women to increase their political representation has further highlighted the discriminationagainstthem.   The Chairman, Bisi, wife of Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, in a message to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day […]
News

Ganduje gets Assembly’s nod to recruit 15,000 teachers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Muhammad Kabir KANO The Kano State House of Assembly yesterday gave approval to Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje to hasten the recruitment of additional 15,000 teachers if the state is to be safeguarded from mass failure in its exams.   The House in yesterday’s plenary chaired by the Speaker, AbdulAziz Garba Gafasa, resolved that the only […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica