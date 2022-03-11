2023: Catholic Bishops asks Nigerians to get PVC, vote wisely

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), has urged all eligible Nigerians to ensure they get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and vote only those whom they believe can lead them to a better life. This was contained in a Communiqué issued at the end of the First Plenary Meeting of CBCN by the outgoing President and Arch Bishop of Benin Coty, Most Rev. Augustine Akubeze, made available to journalists by the Director, Social Com-munications of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Rev. Mike Umoh, yesterday in Abuja.

While commending adoption of modern technology to improve the quality of the nation’s electoral process, the Bishops however warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure sincerity and vigilance over the accuracy and objective use of the technology being adopted. The communique reads partly: “We encourage good and qualified people with the right intention to vie for political offices. “We ask all eligible citizens to secure their voter’s cards and come out en masse to vote for those who can lead our people to a better life. “We demand that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) register only qualified people and ensure that people’s votes count and their mandates are respected.”

