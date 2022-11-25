News

2023: CCN lauds Ugwuanyi on peace, good governance, quality leadership

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State’s commitment towards supporting and identifying with all churches in the state has been described as an exceptional feat worthy of emulation. Ugwuanyi has also been commended for entrenching peace and good governance, as well as providing quality leadership for the people of Enugu State. The commendations were made by the leadership of Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) when they paid a courtesy visit to Governor Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.

The visit was to formally inform and invite the governor to the upcoming 31st General Assembly of CCN and the body’s 93rd anniversary scheduled to hold in Enugu. Speaking, the President of CCN, Most Rev. Dr. Benebo Fubara-Manuel, commended Governor Ugwuanyi for his sustained support for the churches, stressing that the governor has “always been a supporter of CCN member-churches.” The CCN President disclosed that Governor Ugwuanyi has made everybody and every church his own, saying: “I was able to talk to people of Enugu State to ask what church you (Ugwuanyi) belong to. Some said Catholic, and some said Anglican. You are just a member of all the churches and that makes us happy.”

 

