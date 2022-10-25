News

2023: Celebrities Caution Politicians Against Hate Speech, Intolerance

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…vow to sensitive electorate on peaceful conduct

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, celebrities from different sections of the entertainment industry in the country, have called on politicians and their supporters to moderate their speeches, warning that hate speech had the capacity of threatening national security and peaceful co-existence.

Operating under the auspices of Celebrities Unite for Peace (CUP), the entertainers vowed to sensitive stakeholders on the need to eschew actions that could trigger tribal division, religious intolerance, extremism and the like.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Tuesday, convener of CUP, Andy Chukwu, said members have committed to sensitisation of stakeholders on the need to be circumspect in the use of social media, especially.

“Owing to the commencement of electioneering campaigns in line with INEC directives, electorates are bound to pitch tents with different political parties and candidates.

“This usually gives rise to verbal warfare as supporters are always ready to go the extra mile to market and promote their candidates.

“Sometimes, this results to hate speech, dissemination of fake news to discredit their opponents, with resultant violence.

“Having carefully considered the effect of these vices, we have offered ourselves as mediators between the citizens, the political parties and the candidates, to educate them on the need to jettison hate speech, fake news and shun violence before, during and after the elections.

“…even before the advent of the 2023 general election calendar, the social media space, regional platforms…have been unnecessarily charged by fake news, social instigating, tribal and religious sentiments.But for the gallantry of our law enforcement agents, especially the DSS, whose capacity in intelligence gathering and management have ensured national stability, as most of these vices are obvious threats to our national unity and security at large,” Chukwu said.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Former Trump spokeswoman, Sarah Sanders, running for gov

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sarah Sanders, Donald Trump’s former chief spokeswoman and one of his closest aides, is running for Arkansas governor, a senior campaign official told The Associated Press. Sanders, who left the White House in 2019 to return to her home state, planned to announce her bid on Monday, according to the campaign official who spoke Sunday […]
News

KEDCO distributes 87,000 prepaid meters to customers

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), yesterday flagged off the free distribution of 87,000 phase-zero prepaid meters under the National Mass Metering Scheme, as directed by the Federal Government. Speaking at the occasion, the Managing Director of the company, Dr. Jamilu Gwamna, said about 87,000 metres would be distributed to the three states of Katsina, […]
News

Ibom Progressive Movement writes petition to APC national leadership alleging victimisation of youth leader

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ibom Progressive Movement has written a letter to the national Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), alleging the exclusion of the youth leader of the Akwa Ibom state chapter, Steve Ntukekpo, from the caretaker committee by the Acting National Secretary, Senator John Udoedehe. In the petition which was signed by Idorenyin Ekwo, State Coordinator […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica