2023 Census: A’Ibom calls for justice, equity, fairness

Akwa Ibom State Government has charged the National Population Commission (NPC) to apply equity, justice and fairness in the figures that will emanate from the forthcoming 2023 Population and Housing Census.

The charge was given by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, Monday in Uyo, while playing host to a delegation from the Commission led by the Federal Commissioner representing Akwa Ibom State at the Commission, Chief (Engr) Benedict Ukpong.

Comrade Ememobong emphasised that census is a game of numbers, just as election is, as displayed in the ongoing 2023 elections, and urged the Commission to apply equity, justice and fairness in the process by counting the people of Akwa Ibom State properly while also playing the politics of census favourably.

The Information Commissioner, who bemoaned the general unacceptability of figures in past census processes in Nigeria, expressed the hope that, with the introduction of digitization in the forthcoming Population and Housing Census, equity and justice will come into play in the figures that will be collated and declared in the 2023 exercise.

Noting that, nobody can talk about census without mentioning figures, the Information helmsman said, Governor Udom Emmanuel, who is from the data, Economics and banking industry, is very particular about figures and therefore is very concerned about the forthcoming national census, particularly the figures that will emanate from the state.

The Information boss, while commending the NPC Federal Commissioner from Akwa Ibom State, Engr. Benedict Ukpong for doing a great job so far, described him as a committed patriot, and admonished that the people of Akwa Ibom State should be properly counted.

He pledged the continued support of Akwa Ibom State Government towards the successful 2023 Census and appreciated the NPC for the courtesy call, which he described as apt and timely in view of the collaboration expected between the NPC and his Ministry.

In his remarks, the Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission from Akwa Ibom State, Engr. Benedict Ukpong, expressed delight at the opportunity to discuss the way forward for the 2023 Population and Housing Census in the state, stating that, the journey towards the conduct of the first ever Digital Census in Nigeria has not been an easy task.

According to him, Nigeria is the second African country that has made a positive move out of the analogue Census with the aid of Paper Assisted Personal Interviewer (PAPI) to the Digital and Green Census, which is possible with the aid of Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI).

Engr. Ukpong further explained that the first exercise carried out by the commission in preparation for the census was the enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD), which he said is a process of dividing the entire land space of the country into smaller units, called Enumeration Areas, where the enumerators can conveniently cover and count people within the specified Census Reference Period.

“In line with the avowed decision to give every Nigerian a sense of belonging and participation in the forthcoming Census, the commission also launched the e-recruitment Portal where everyone had an opportunity to register and participate in the Census based on Merit and experience,” he added.

Highpoint of the event was the decoration of the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong as a 2023 Census Ambassador.

Present at the Courtesy visit were: the State Director, NPC, AKS, Mr. Emmanuel Edem, Head of Cartography/Technical, Mrs. Mercy Darnley, Head of Census, NPC, Aks, Mr. Samuel Charlie, Head of Administration, Mr. Friday Expo, Head of ICT, Prince Isemin Isemin, Head of Finance, Miss, Caroline Ojesanmi, Information Officer, Comrade Uloh Williams and Management staff of the Ministry of Information and Strategy.

