Metro & Crime

2023 Census: A’Ibom calls for justice, equity, fairness

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Akwa Ibom State Government has charged the National Population Commission (NPC) to apply equity, justice and fairness in the figures that will emanate from the forthcoming 2023 Population and Housing Census.

The charge was given by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, Monday in Uyo, while playing host to a delegation from the Commission led by the Federal Commissioner representing Akwa Ibom State at the Commission, Chief (Engr) Benedict Ukpong.

Comrade Ememobong emphasised that census is a game of numbers, just as election is, as displayed in the ongoing 2023 elections, and urged the Commission to apply equity, justice and fairness in the process by counting the people of Akwa Ibom State properly while also playing the politics of census favourably.

The Information Commissioner, who bemoaned the general unacceptability of figures in past census processes in Nigeria, expressed the hope that, with the introduction of digitization in the forthcoming Population and Housing Census, equity and justice will come into play in the figures that will be collated and declared in the 2023 exercise.

Noting that, nobody can talk about census without mentioning figures, the Information helmsman said, Governor Udom Emmanuel, who is from the data, Economics and banking industry, is very particular about figures and therefore is very concerned about the forthcoming national census, particularly the figures that will emanate from the state.

The Information boss, while commending the NPC Federal Commissioner from Akwa Ibom State, Engr. Benedict Ukpong for doing a great job so far, described him as a committed patriot, and admonished that the people of Akwa Ibom State should be properly counted.

He pledged the continued support of Akwa Ibom State Government towards the successful 2023 Census and appreciated the NPC for the courtesy call, which he described as apt and timely in view of the collaboration expected between the NPC and his Ministry.

In his remarks, the Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission from Akwa Ibom State, Engr. Benedict Ukpong, expressed delight at the opportunity to discuss the way forward for the 2023 Population and Housing Census in the state, stating that, the journey towards the conduct of the first ever Digital Census in Nigeria has not been an easy task.

According to him, Nigeria is the second African country that has made a positive move out of the analogue Census with the aid of Paper Assisted Personal Interviewer (PAPI) to the Digital and Green Census, which is possible with the aid of Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI).

Engr. Ukpong further explained that the first exercise carried out by the commission in preparation for the census was the enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD), which he said is a process of dividing the entire land space of the country into smaller units, called Enumeration Areas, where the enumerators can conveniently cover and count people within the specified Census Reference Period.

“In line with the avowed decision to give every Nigerian a sense of belonging and participation in the forthcoming Census, the commission also launched the e-recruitment Portal where everyone had an opportunity to register and participate in the Census based on Merit and experience,” he added.

Highpoint of the event was the decoration of the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong as a 2023 Census Ambassador.

Present at the Courtesy visit were: the State Director, NPC, AKS, Mr. Emmanuel Edem, Head of Cartography/Technical, Mrs. Mercy Darnley, Head of Census, NPC, Aks, Mr. Samuel Charlie, Head of Administration, Mr. Friday Expo, Head of ICT, Prince Isemin Isemin, Head of Finance, Miss, Caroline Ojesanmi, Information Officer, Comrade Uloh Williams and Management staff of the Ministry of Information and Strategy.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Fight over snow shovelling leaves 3 neighbours dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  A long-simmering neighbourhood feud boiled over into a fatal argument about snow shovelling on Monday, after a winter storm dropped 60 centimetres on a small Pennsylvania town. Authorities say Jeffrey Spaide, 47, shot and killed his neighbours, James and Lisa Goy, before killing himself, in an incident partially captured on surveillance cameras in Plains Township, Pa, reports global […]
Metro & Crime

Peace advocacy group lauds Lalong, OPSH on peace

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter The Conference of Plateau State Peace Builders’ Network, has applauded the Plateau State governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and other security agencies for what it said was the restoration of peace in the state. This was as the coalition enjoined the government, the special military intervention outfit, […]
Metro & Crime

Cultists kill one, disrupt church services in Akwa Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

    Cult members have killed one person at Inen community in OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. It was learnt that trouble started on Saturday afternoon when Inen community leaders gathered at the clan council hall for a solemn assembly, praying for God to intervene in a series of cult related killings […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica