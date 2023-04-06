2023 Census: FG Approves Over N15bn For ICT Devices

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the sum of N15.3 billion for the supply and installation of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) devices for the 2023 population census.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government announced that the population and housing census will commence on May 3 to 5.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu disclosed this to State House Correspondents shortly after the meeting.

According to him, a N4.4 billion contract was also approved for the development of mobile device management solutions to be used for the census.

He said, “Among those memos that were okayed today was the award of the contract for the supply and installation of information and communication technology components for the 2023 population census.

“The ICT component contract was awarded for about N10.9bn

“Another contract that was approved for the National Population Commission was one for the development and implementation of mobile device management solution for the personnel digital assistance devices to be used for the 2023 population census. This is in the sum of about N4.4bn.”

The presidential spokesman also revealed that the council approved a contract for the development of the external cost of infrastructure at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s new training academy for the sum of N3.3bn.

N1bn was also approved for a contract for the procurement of 19 vehicles for the Nigerian Ports Authority.

