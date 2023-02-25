News Top Stories

2023 Census: NPC partners media on accurate, factual reports

The National Population Commission (NPC), Bauchi State office, has partnered with the media on accurate and factual reporting during this year’s population and housing census. The Federal Commissioner, Ibrahim Darazo, said this in Bauchi yesterday during a capacity- building workshop organized for journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat. He said accurate and factual coverage of the 2023 housing and population census will make the outcome of the exercise credible and acceptable to all. According to the commissioner, the last housing and population census in Nigeria was conducted about 16 years ago. Census  in Nigeria was designed to be conducted after every 10 years. He emphasizes that the overall success of the exercise hinges on the flow of accurate and factual information to members of the public.

Atiku to Buhari: Don’t compare Nigeria with S’Arabia

  Former Vice President and 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has condemned the recent comparison on the oil price in Nigeria with that of Saudi Arabia by President Muhammadu Buhari. In his submission, Atiku described the comparison by President Buhari as “needless and unnecessary.” He spoke on Monday in a statement through […]
Covid-19 inspired me to set up White Deck Beach Resort -Shadrack Michael

Shadrack Michael, Managing Director and chairman of White Deck Beach Resort has disclosed how the Covid-19 pandemic inspired him to establish a luxury beach resort in Lagos. The real estate developer, who hails from Agbor in Delta State, shared his experience on how he was stuck in the country due to the travel restrictions and […]
Pentagon denies plea to help with migrant ‘crisis’

  The Pentagon has rejected a request from Washington DC’s mayor for help in dealing with thousands of undocumented migrants who have been transported to the city from border states. Arizona and Texas say the buses are being routed to the US capital and New York City to spread out the burden of unprecedented migration, […]

