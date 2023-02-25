2023 Census: NPC partners media on accurate, factual reports

The National Population Commission (NPC), Bauchi State office, has partnered with the media on accurate and factual reporting during this year’s population and housing census. The Federal Commissioner, Ibrahim Darazo, said this in Bauchi yesterday during a capacity- building workshop organized for journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat. He said accurate and factual coverage of the 2023 housing and population census will make the outcome of the exercise credible and acceptable to all. According to the commissioner, the last housing and population census in Nigeria was conducted about 16 years ago. Census in Nigeria was designed to be conducted after every 10 years. He emphasizes that the overall success of the exercise hinges on the flow of accurate and factual information to members of the public.

Like this: Like Loading...