2023 Census: We’ll ensure everyone is captured –NPC

The National Population Commission (NPC), yesterday, said it has concluded arrangements to commence this year’s nationwide trial census in preparation for the first digital census in the country. Accordingly, the commission assured the public that Nigerians would be captured during the 2023 population and house census in the country. Executive Chairman, National Population Commission, Alhaji Nasir Isah Kwarra, made this known while addressing a press conference on the 2023 national census yesterday in Bauchi. Represented by the executive chairman National Population Commission who delegated the Federal Commissioner of the Commission, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Darazo, he said the commission has deemed it necessary to intimate journalists on the new development, for their robust professionalism in educating the public on national core values.

He revealed that the Trial Census, which is also known as “census dress rehearsal,” is another key preparatory activity, for the smooth operations of the census. According to him, in line withtheFederalGovernment’s instruction, the trial census will test all aspects of census operations, from planning to implementation, including logistics and management. Kwarra added that the programme will assess the quality and the usefulness of the enumeration area maps that have been created, determine the possible demographic areas, as well as geographical changes that might have occurred in the enumerated areas carved between 2016 and 2018 and their implementation for censustaking, among others.

He explained that 7,681 enumerated areas have been selected for the trial census to test-run suitability and readiness for the actual census in 2023. he added that at the end of the exercise, a total of 18,461 field functionaries, comprising 13,461 and 1,000 facilitators for the trial census were successful. The NPC boss, therefore, called for massive support from community leaders, towards sensitising the public on the need to ensure total compliance for the success of the census in their areas in order to achieve the set objectives.

