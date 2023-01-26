2023 Census: We’re ready for exercise, says NPC chairman

The National Chairman of the Nigerian Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isah Kwarra, yesterday, said that the Commission is poised for the conduct of the 2023 national population and housing census across the 36 states of the federation. Mr Kwarra who disclosed this at a stakeholders’ summit on the 2023 census held in Makurdi, Benue State, said all preliminary exercises have been concluded, and all is now ready for its commencement after the forthcoming general elections.

HecommendedPresident Muhammadu Buhari’s commitmenttotheconductof the census despite challenges of security and dwindling financial resources, as well as Governor Samuel Ortom for the concern shown on the exercise, saying that the support underscores his understanding of the role of demographic data as bedrock for informed development planning. The NPC chair who vowed to carry out an acceptable and credible census in the country said preparations have reached the point of no return. According to him, the Commissionhasbeenableto demarcatethestates, develop physical maps for the entire country, and trained ad hoc staff for the exercise, stressing that every Nigerian will be counted wherever he or she resides. Speaking, Ortom urged stakeholders to help educate their people on the importance of census as it helps the government in the sharing of resources and warned against politicising the exercise.

“I appeal to our people that there are certain things you politicise, especially as you go out to campaign. You can say anything, but there are certain things that you don’tneedtopoliticiselikethe census that is about to hold. There is no need to politicise census matters. “In politics, as you see me, I am fighting for my interest, thedaymyinterestisnotprotected in PDP, I am out. And don’t be amazed if you see me working with people in APC if PDP fails to protect my interest; I have done it before. “No permanent enemy in politics but there is permanent interest. So I advise some of you here, stop wasting your time and creating enemies in the system. Who told you that if I should support Buhari today and he promised to protect my interest in APC and my people I will join him, but the person I know that will not protect my people that one I won’t work for him.” Earlier, the Federal Commissioner of the NPC in the state, Mrs Patricia Kupchi, said the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) was conducted in phases and with adequate support, especially from the state government, the process was completed. Kupchi, a lawyer, said some council wards were left out un-demarcated due to insecurity and internal boundary disputes. She noted that in addition to the execution of the EAD, the Commission conducted two pre-tests, a trial census and trial post-enumeration survey as part of what she called dress rehearsal for the main census slated for April, 2023.

