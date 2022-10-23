2023 census will help Nigeria drive sustainable development – UNFPA

The country representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to Nigeria, Ulla Mueller, has said that data from the planned 2023 national census can help drive Nigeria’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Speaking as a keynote speaker at the World Development Information Day lecture, organised by the Africa Centre for Development Journalism (ACDJ), Mueller said population data is critical for decision making to drive sustainable development and long term development.

Mueller said the data would enable Nigeria’s development partners to monitor achievements of sub-nationals in meeting the SDGs.

She said: “If we have data, we have an accountability framework for what it is we want to achieve. When we have data, we can hold governments and ourselves accountable to the commitment and pledges that we have made.

“Data also supports effective formulation of policies. It is the backbone of good governance. It is the backbone of good planning.”

Mueller explained that population data can tell where to expect the next security, humanitarian crisis, and natural disasters.

