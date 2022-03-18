2023: Challenges before Nigerians enormous –Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said the challenges before Nigerians as the nation prepares for the 2023 general elections, are enormous Atiku who spoke yesterday when he received the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential nomination and expression of interest forms from North East Business Forum, said every fabric of the country is stressed and under threat. He said: “Our unity is threatened, our economy is in the worse state of affairs (and) our security is a disaster. “These are the challenges that require the unity of the country.

It is not what one person can handle. Nation building is not an easy job.” The PDP presidential aspirant advised those who promote the north and south division or religious differences in country to have a rethink, stating that differences either ethnicity or religion is not in his household.

He expressed gratitude to the North East Business Forum for fulfilling the promise they made to him in Gombe State in 2021, and recalled the similar gesture by some groups of Nigerians youths to him in 2019 presidential election. Atiku called for sacrifice by all Nigerians and described the nomination form bought for him by the North East group as a phenomenal sacrifice. Chairman of the forum, Abubakar Dalhatu Funakaye, explained that the form was a fulfilment of the pledged made to Atiku when they invited him to their meeting in Gombe in 2021.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...