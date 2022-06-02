News Top Stories

2023: Chekwas dumps APC, returns to APGA 10 years after

Founding National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie, has returned to the party, 10 years after he left. Okorie had resigned his membership of APGA to form the United Progressives Party (UPP) then. He joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2020 after the deregistration of UPP by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The Igbo leader made the announcement of his leaving APC to return to APGA yesterday in Enugu at an event attended by members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of APGA.

He said he had officially resigned as a member of the APC and registered as an APGA member in his ward. This is following days of consultations after the APGA NWC led by Chief Edozie Njoku visited him a few days ago and apologised for the injustice meted out to him. Speaking at the event, Okorie said APGA had remained the only truly progressive party in Nigeria, stressing that: “Nigeria has come to a point where the social contract of political parties with the people needs to be interrogated.” Recalling his experience in APGA, Okorie said: “We struggled for eight years to save the soul of the party, but INEC did a lot of somersaults on APGA matters.

“When we left to form the United Progressives Party (UPP), it was with a heavy heart that it was in 2012 but we had no choice. “In 2020, we decided to try our hands with the ruling party, APC, though it was a difficult decision. “At the end of the day, we were not comfortable in APC; there was pressure from everywhere that we should return to APGA. I said to myself that we cannot return from the backyard. “When the Supreme Court affirmed Chief Edozie Njoku as the authentic chairman of APGA, his first point of call was here, and the appeal was strong. “The apology was accepted and I have consulted, and my associates said it’s a good step to take”.

 

