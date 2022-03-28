News

2023: Choice of Eno by A’Ibom gov politically insensitive – Ex-CoS

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

A former Chief of Staff to Governor Udom Emmanuel, Mr. Ephraim Inyang-eyen, has said that the choice of Pastor Umo Eno by the governor and some stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 governorship election in Akwa Ibom state are politically insensitive and incorrect.

 

Inyang-eyen, who also served as Works Commissioner in the present administration reasoned that choosing Umo Eno clearly offends the 2014 political accord that was factored for the stepping down of Senator Bassey Akpan for Udom Emmanuel to successfully emerge in 2015.

 

Inyang-eyen who is aspiring to represent Eket Senatorial District in 2023 bared his mind in a chat with newsmen at the weekend. He revealed that he was among those who persuaded Akpan in a meeting that lasted for hours to step down for the incumbent governor.

 

He said: “I was at the meeting where Bassey Albert was asked to be patient that when the governorship position rotates back to Uyo Senatorial District, he would be given the first right of refusal”.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

