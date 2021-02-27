News

2023: Choice of Presidential candidates’ll divide APC, PDP –Lagos cleric

Posted on Author Ndubusi Ugah

The Founder and leader of Christ Deliverance Ministries in Lagos, Prophet Ekong Ituen, yesterday announced his prophetic declarations for this year, with a warning to the leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to be careful on the choices of their presidential candidates for the 2023 elections. He also cautioned the two parties to be mindful of the kind of politicians they intend to entrust with the leadership position of the country.

In the prophetic document cited by Saturday Telegraph, Ituen said it was imperative for the two parties to be vigilant, adding that a prominent northern governor from North-West would decamp before 2023. The statement reads: “Internal wrangling within two major political parties (APC and PDP) in Nigeria over their choice of Presidential candidates before 2023 is imminent.

“The ruling party (APC) needs total repackaging to win 2023 presidential election; they should put their house in order as there is internal crisis ahead. I foresee conflict of interests within the hierarchy of the party. “I foresee disunity and division in the PDP. Prominent members will defect to the ruling party before 2023 presidential election.”

The cleric, who also expressed disappointment over the state of insecurity, said: “As earlier predicted, Nigerians should pray against military coming back to power through the windows that the politicians and government have left opened. They should also pray against revolution in future.”

He said: “Food security should be prioritised in other to avert another chaos that may be worse than the #End- SARS saga because a hungry man is an angry man. Nigeria will witness economic growth, there is hope for a better Nigeria. With my spiritual observation, there is an indication that this year will be better than the previous year. I urge Nigerians to pray for our leaders for direction and avoid sentiment because there is no power but of God. “The Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, will decamp to APC before 2023 general elections. The National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondous, should pray against a disgraceful exit. “Mr. Joe Biden, American president – elect (Now president), will bring transformation to America. He will enforce stability and make peace with other countries. He needs divine intervention over health challenges awaiting him, while some policies of President Trump will be reversed.”

Our Reporters

