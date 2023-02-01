Faith

2023: Christ Embassy organises prayer crusade towards successful elections

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

As the the 2023 General Elections draw closer, Christ Embassy aka Love World has made all the neccessary plans to organise a prayer crusade in Bayelsa State where they will ask God to install good leaders that will pilot the affairs of the country in the next four years.

The prayer crusade, which is billed to take place on Friday at the Bayelsa Medical University Car park Yenagoa, according to the organisers, will be an all night affair starting from 6pm.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday evening in Yenagoa, head of Programme Secretariat and Zonal Head of Operations, South South Zone 1, Pastor Tokunbo Umeasiegbu said the crusade, which is tagged ‘Bayelsa Prayer Crusade’, is a non-denominational prayer meeting for all the churches and residents of the state.

Umeasiegbu stated that the prayer crusade is billed to bring divine healing upon the land of Bayelsa and Nigeria as a whole stating that the prayer session was coming at the beginning of the year as well as at a very important time in the nation’s history.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Faith

Olumakaiye condemns shooting of unarmed protesters in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Bishop and Missioner of Lagos Anglican Diocese, Rt. Rev. (Dr.) Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye has strongly condemned the unruly act of shooting at peaceful and unarmed protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos State on Tuesday October 20, 2020.   Said he: “Shooting of unarmed protesters by Nigerian soldiers is totally deplorable, and is an outrageous […]
Faith

How to attract good people to your life

Posted on Author Arch Bishop Prof. Isaac Oludele

TEXT: Proverbs 13:20; 1 Corinthians 15:33; Proverbs 11:14; Proverbs 23:7. Proverbs 13:20. He that walketh with the wise men shall be wise: but a companion of fools shall be destroyed. 1 Corinthians 15:33. Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners. Proverbs 11:14. Where no counsel is, the people fall: but in the multitude of […]
Faith

CAC Oke-Itura celebrates ‘Harvest of Uncommon Mercy

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Members of Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Itura, Lagos, rolled out the drums recently to thank God for what they described as uncommon mercy which they enjoyed from the Lord throughout the year 2020. Precisely they are thankful because they were able to escape from COVID-19 havoc, #EndSARS crisis, hardship and wanton killings in the country. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica