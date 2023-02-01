2023: Christ Embassy organises prayer crusade towards successful elections

As the the 2023 General Elections draw closer, Christ Embassy aka Love World has made all the neccessary plans to organise a prayer crusade in Bayelsa State where they will ask God to install good leaders that will pilot the affairs of the country in the next four years.

The prayer crusade, which is billed to take place on Friday at the Bayelsa Medical University Car park Yenagoa, according to the organisers, will be an all night affair starting from 6pm.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday evening in Yenagoa, head of Programme Secretariat and Zonal Head of Operations, South South Zone 1, Pastor Tokunbo Umeasiegbu said the crusade, which is tagged ‘Bayelsa Prayer Crusade’, is a non-denominational prayer meeting for all the churches and residents of the state.

Umeasiegbu stated that the prayer crusade is billed to bring divine healing upon the land of Bayelsa and Nigeria as a whole stating that the prayer session was coming at the beginning of the year as well as at a very important time in the nation’s history.

