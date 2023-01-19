News Top Stories

2023: Christian Elders express concern over inflammatory, inciting comments

Posted on

Ahead of the general election, the National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) has expressed concerned over inflammatory, derogatory, seditious, and inciting statements by politicians. The group in a statement signed Pastor Bosun Emmanuel, said the statements are capable of destabilising the country. “As Christian Elders, we have watched the developments in the past two decades and noted with grave concern that the virtues and values which were so much cherished and honoured in the previous years were steadily and relentlessly being bastardised and violated by the very persons who swore to defend, protect, and uphold same.

“There has been a steady and orchestrated vicious campaign by some privileged sector to emasculate a larger and more diverse segment of the Nigerian society through the instrumentality of political and official patronage. “NCEF has observed, with keen interest, the unfolding events as Nigeria prepares for another election.
“The intrigues, utterances, the horse trading, and outright violent postures by the political class are uncomfortable indications that those who rule Nigeria, and those who are aspiring to political positions in the coming elections have not learnt any lesson from the errors of the past. “And have determined to jettison the cherished values of our nationhood for purely sectional interests. “The country cannot continue doing the same negative things repeatedly and expect different positive results.

 

