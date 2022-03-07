News

2023: Christian elders insist on power shift  to South

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu Comment(0)

Christian elders, under the aegis of Southern Nigeria Christian Vanguard (SNCV), after their meeting Monday in Enugu insisted on the South producing President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023.

In a communiqué signed by Most Rev. Isaac Nwaobia (Chairman)  and Bishop Joseph Ajujungwa (Secretary) and others, the group said zoning the number one seat to the region would foster peace and unity.

They said: “Southern leaders, both Christians and Muslims, should as a matter of urgency come together and support the declaration of the Southern Governors’ Forum on the rotation of the presidency between the North and South.

“We are calling on the two major parties – All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – to field candidates from the South in the 2023 (presidential) election.

“This is a decision that would show that we are truly one Nigeria and there should be no going back on it.

“It is also our position that the governors of the 17 southern states must close ranks and support a credible candidate from Southern Nigeria, especially the South-East.”

The group called on religious leaders to begin the mobilisation of their members for the ongoing voter registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It said: “INEC will count votes during the election, not prayers. We must prevail on our members to get their voter cards.

“We are also calling on all the killer herdsmen, bandits and unknown gunmen to leave Southern Nigeria in peace. The security agencies must rise to the occasion and arrest the situation.”

 

