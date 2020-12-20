Faith

2023: Christian President non-negotiable, says group

A group, Christian Social Movement of Nigeria (CSMN) with a former key 2014 National Conference member, Pastor Bosun Emmanuel as Executive Secretary, has called for a seriousminded Christian President to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. CSMN insisted that a Christian President in 2023 is nonnegotiable.

 

According to the group, the election of a Christian to pilot the affairs of Nigeria in these hard times will restore balance and moderation to the country after the flagrant display of politics of religion seen in the past five years.

 

While reflecting on President Buhari’s inability to unite Nigerians due to sentiments, nepotism and tribalism, the group called on Nigerian leaders in the future to learn lessons from the hardship Nigerians are suffering today because of round pegs in square holes. CSMN insisted that Nigeria belongs to all citizens whether Muslim, Christian, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo or any other religion or ethnic group.

 

“Therefore, everyone should be treated equally to achieve a better nation for all. “President Buhari has failed to prove himself as a father to all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic and religious affiliations and this is bad for the progress and unity of the country.

 

CSMN therefore calls on any Christian that will take over as President of Nigeria in 2023 to exhibit love and kindness to all Nigerians in appointments and in the general development of the country without religious or ethnic sentiments but competence,” the group said in a statement.

