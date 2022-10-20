2023: Christian youths declare support for Tinubu presidency

The Christian Youths Movement for Tinubu/ Shettima 2023 has declared support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu. The group said Tinubu is a bridge-builder, whose influence transcends ethnic, religious and political knowledge. It stated that the former governor of Lagos State loves Christians, hence his wife became a pastor.

The group in a statement by its National Coordinator, Adeleke Emmanuel, stated that same religion leadership is not new to Nigeria. Emmanuel said: “For the benefit of our unsuspecting brothers and sisters who have been told lies about the same religion, in 1966 when Nigeria was at civil war (with Biafra), General Yakubu Gowon and his deputy Joseph Edet Wey managed to pull Nigeria away from the war and reconciled all aggrieved regions – both Muslims and Christians – into a united Nigeria even though he and his boss were Christians.

“Other religions nevertheless supported them in their reconstruction, rehabilitation and reconciliation efforts. Similarly, in 1983 when corruption and indiscipline among government officials were becoming a norm in governance, Generals Muhammadu Buhari and Tunde Idiagbon, both Muslims, stepped in and stopped the pillaging, corruption and recklessness that was going on in government. “It is on record that when Buhari and Idiagbon were in government many corrupt Muslim leaders were jailed. “They could have decided to favour their religious brothers and nothing would have happened. But they never did. They believed in and stuck to Nigeria’s dream. “That is why we at the CYM believe that the coming of Tinubu-Shettima in 2023, by the grace of God, is a divine intervention to rescue our dear nation from the global economic challenges, high global inflationary trends.”

