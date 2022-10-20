News

2023: Christian youths declare support for Tinubu presidency

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The Christian Youths Movement for Tinubu/ Shettima 2023 has declared support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu. The group said Tinubu is a bridge-builder, whose influence transcends ethnic, religious and political knowledge. It stated that the former governor of Lagos State loves Christians, hence his wife became a pastor.

The group in a statement by its National Coordinator, Adeleke Emmanuel, stated that same religion leadership is not new to Nigeria. Emmanuel said: “For the benefit of our unsuspecting brothers and sisters who have been told lies about the same religion, in 1966 when Nigeria was at civil war (with Biafra), General Yakubu Gowon and his deputy Joseph Edet Wey managed to pull Nigeria away from the war and reconciled all aggrieved regions – both Muslims and Christians – into a united Nigeria even though he and his boss were Christians.

“Other religions nevertheless supported them in their reconstruction, rehabilitation and reconciliation efforts. Similarly, in 1983 when corruption and indiscipline among government officials were becoming a norm in governance, Generals Muhammadu Buhari and Tunde Idiagbon, both Muslims, stepped in and stopped the pillaging, corruption and recklessness that was going on in government. “It is on record that when Buhari and Idiagbon were in government many corrupt Muslim leaders were jailed. “They could have decided to favour their religious brothers and nothing would have happened. But they never did. They believed in and stuck to Nigeria’s dream. “That is why we at the CYM believe that the coming of Tinubu-Shettima in 2023, by the grace of God, is a divine intervention to rescue our dear nation from the global economic challenges, high global inflationary trends.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Powell: Buhari condoles with Biden, Americans

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

  President Muhammadu Buhari has, on behalf of Nigerians, offered deepest condolences to President Joe Biden, the government and the people of the United States, on the passing of the former Secretary of State, General Colin Powell.   According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday said the President “believed that […]
News Top Stories

PDP govs meet on insecurity, economy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are presently in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State for their monthly meeting. A statement by the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum on Sunday, said the meeting would focus on the deteriorating state of the Nigerian economy. According to him, apart from […]
News Top Stories

Buhari flags-off $2.592bn AKK gas pipeline project

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has flagged-off the $2.592 billion Abuja-Kaduna- Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project.   The President, who virtually flagged off the project yesterday, said the gas pipeline, when completed, would help industrialize and energize the entrepreneurial spirit of the people.     The 614-kilometer gas pipeline project is expected to add 2.2bscf/d of gas […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica