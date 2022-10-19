2023: Christian youths declare support for Tinubu presidency

The Christian Youths Movement for Tinubu/Shettima 2023 has declared support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group said Tinubu is a bridge builder whose influence transcended ethnic, religious and political knowledge. It stated that the former governor of Lagos State is a Christian lover, therefore, it was simple for the wife to become a pastor as well as for many Christians who currently hold significant government posts in the state.

The group in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Adeleke Olorunwa Emmanuel, stated unequivocally that same religion leadership is not new in Nigeria and the lie that when the country has a Muslim-Muslim leadership, Christians will not have a say again in the country is unfounded and a lie from the pit of hell.

It noted that the attention of Nigerians should be on the team that will win the trophy, not the colour or religion of the players, like champions who are driven to succeed on the playing field. It said: “Even as dictatorial as the military was, the same religious leadership of the then-military head of state and the vice could not achieve this claim, talk more of a democratic era like this one.

“For the benefit of our unsuspecting brothers and sisters who have been told lies about the same religion, in 1966 when Nigeria was in serious civil war, General Yakubu Gowon and his Vice, Joseph Edet Wey managed to pull Nigeria away from the war and reconciled all aggrieved regions both Muslims and Christians into a united Nigeria even though both the President and his Vice were Christians.”

