2023: Christians can no longer show apathy to polls, political issues –Northern CAN

Baba Negedu, KADUNA

Christian Religious Leaders in the country, especially across the north, have been charged to stand firm in the face of intimidation during electioneering process and elections.

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) 19 Northern States and Abuja, Rev Dr Yakubu Pam, stated this in his address at a Prayer summit in Kaduna, pointing out that religious leaders must speak truth to power no matter the circumstances they find themselves.

The summit themed “Managing diversity in electioneering process: The role of religious leaders.” Pam said as religious leaders this was the time to provide the needed leadership and direction for our people, adding that the time when Christians show apathy to political issues are over and enjoined all to come out en masse and participate in the electioneering process.

The CAN leader stressed that it is only when religious leaders are involved in politics that “we can produce good leaders of our choice to lead us at different levels. “Christians should come out as never before to vote in the forthcoming general election in February, 2023. It is expected that every eligible Christian should take it upon himself or herself to register with INEC and should not stop there, rather should ensure that he or she gets their PVC so that they can participate in the voting process.

“The government whether at the federal or state levels should be proactive in addressing challenges and conflicts that might arise before, during and after the election. The government has a role to play in ensuring smooth electioneering campaign and smooth transition. “To all intents and purposes, it is therefore pertinent at this juncture to affirm that the interest of the Northern Christians as far as the 2023 general election is concerned is nothing but to promote the unity of the North in particular and by implication Nigeria as a whole.

“The unity which guarantees inter-faith harmony and peaceful co-existence should be our pride, regardless of any political leanings and affiliations. Importantly, the Northern Christians are also interested more in good governance, equity, justice and fair play for the citizenry.”

He charged the leading presidential candidates to set their eyes on the ball by being focused, adding: “They should strive to address the issues of the economy and proffer solutions. Above all, they should shun campaign of calumny and character assassination of their opponents.

More so, our presidential candidates should not see the general election as a do or die affair. After all, power comes from God and what will be, will be; no man runs faster than his shadow.

“We the religious leaders must stand firm in the face of intimidation in this era of electioneering process. We should be able to speak truth to power no matter the circumstances we find ourselves, because for every one we misled, we must answer for it someday.”

 

