2023: Christians must rise against Muslim-Muslim ticket –Northern Christian Elders

Chairman of the Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF), Engineer Inalegwu Ejoga, has called on Christians and other faiths to rise up in unison against the same faith ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 Presidential elections.

Ejoga made the call while delivering a keynote address at the NOSCEF 2022 Congress on Saturday in Kaduna.

He said: “Christians in the North must make the same faith ticket unattractive for the future, by killing it now or render yourselves forever an irrelevant commodity in the election equation for the future.”

He enjoined all lovers of Nigeria across faith to reject the single faith ticket to frustrate politics of exclusion that is only mindful of regional balance but not insensitive to faith inclusion.

According to him, unpatriotic politicians will use any formula they can apply to win election, adding that Christians should make the same faith ticket unattractive to future politicians by making sure that the present one by the APC did not succeed.

While highlighting the success of NOSCEF from 2019 to 2022, he said “When we took over, we appreciated that it was a call to serve God and we trusted in God’s faithfulness to equip us to serve, totally depending on Him.

“We came in when the attacks on Christians in the North and insecurity was at its peak and have witnessed further escalation of the deliberate attempt on the part of the Governments to increasingly marginalize Christians in public appointments, economic patronage, Political and social space.”

The Guest Speaker, Professor J.A. Onaolapo, in his presentation charged Christians to participate actively in politics in order to produce leaders that will change the country positively.

He charged Christians to wake up to their responsibility in terms of politics, adding that “Church leaders must encourage their members to participate in politics. We must see ourselves as stakeholders in the country.”

The Chairman of Northern CAN, represented by his vice, Very Reverend Father Andrew Dodo, in his goodwill message, said challenges of poverty, bad leadership and others can be changed through the ballot.

He also recalled on Christians to participate actively in the coming elections so that their impact can be felt.

