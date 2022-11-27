2023: Church will reject candidates not ready to solve Nigeria’s problems – Clerics

Apparently worried by the excruciating insecurity and economic downtown in the country, Christians in Benue State Sunday stated their positions clearly, to reject candidates jostling to rule Nigeria in 2023 who are not ready to address the teething challenges confronting the nation.

The Clerics, in a communiqué at the end of their National Conference held at the Synod’s Secretariat at Mkar and presided over by its President, Rev. DZ Anza, identified such issues to include, “economic quagmire, infrastructural decay, educational hopelessness and insecurity” among others.

The communiqué, which was signed by Secretary-General of the organisation, Rev. Ephraim M. Shir, expressed concern over the growing insecurity ravaging parts of the country saying that they can no longer sit and watch foreigners attacking and killing indigenes of the state with a view to forcefully taking over their land.

The Clerics also raised concerns over the skyrocketing inflation, and regretted the silence of the Federal Government in tackling the problems.

“In the ongoing political situation in the country, the church cannot sit and watch others take our nation to the gallows.

“The Synod encourages and calls for prayers from all Christians to, without any form of intimidation or political intrigue, vote only God fearing persons into power since it is only those with a Christian worldview that can take sides with God and bring our nation out of the current religious marginalisation, economic quagmire, infrastructural squalor, educational hopelessness and insecurity,” the communiqué said.

