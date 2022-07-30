News

2023: Civil society group introduces technology to promote transparency in INEC, elections

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, a civil society group, Centre for Civic Citizens Welfare and Community Development (CWCD), has developed a technological platform to checkmate the digital systems of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to promote transparency and minimise malpractices during elections.

The group said that the platform ” Zabe 2.0″ will be deployed through election monitors and other stakeholders across the country during and after the elections for monitoring electoral processes. The Chief Executive Officer of CWCD, Khalil Halilu, yesterday in Abuja said that the digital platform developed by Nigerian Information, Communication and Technology experts would boost existing digital systems for a credible election management in the country. Halilu noted that while INEC has improved on the use of digital devices in conducting elections, there was an urgent need for Civil Society Organizations to create a synergy that will promote more trust in Nigeria’s electoral processes. Also speaking, the Programmes Officer of the group, Anthony Eromosele explained that the platform has been designed to provide many citizens access to report elections proceedings in their various communities.

 

