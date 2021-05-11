News

2023: Civil Society Groups Lament Over Politics of Witch-hunt in Cross River, Defends Akpanke

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A coalition, Civil Society Groups for Good Governance, CSGGG has lamented over what it called ‘politics of witch-hunt’ in Cross River state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group was reacting to recent media reports claiming a former official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Peter Akpanke, was dismissed from the anti-graft agency.

Akpanke who is from Obanliku local government area is gearing up to contest for the Bekwarra/Obudu/Obanliku Federal Constituency in Cross River state in the 2023 polls.

The CSGGG in a statement released on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Abuja said the timing of the media attacks on Akpanke is suspicious and an attempt to tarnish his hard-earned image.

The statement which was signed by the convener of CSGGG, Comrade Dominic Ogakwu stated that:

”Peter Akpanke was never dismissed from the EFCC. He did his job diligently, had a good working relationship with the EFCC, and recorded so many convictions during his time with the anti-graft commission.

”He was never dismissed from his job. Members of the public are enjoined to find out from the EFCC themselves to erase any doubt.

”His appointment was terminated and there is a difference between termination and dismissal. That does not also stop him from seeking employment elsewhere or seeking elective office.

”Those that are pushing this narrative are unpopular candidates who are afraid of his popularity. If they are popular, they should come out and test their popularity.

”This is politics of 2023 and an outright witch-hunt against a philanthropist, politician, and socialite per excellence.

”We call on Cross Rivereans to be wary of such destructive politicians who are only good at the pull-him-down syndrome in Cross River state politics.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN debits banks N917.5bn for CRR default

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) debited Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country N917.5billion in the week ended October 23rd, 2020, for failing to meet Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) targets, according to a Nairametrics report seen by Sunday Telegraph yesterday. The CRR is the minimum amount banks are expected to retain with the CBN […]
News

My First Attempt As A DJ Horrible– DJ Sean Kilkenny

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

My First Attempt As A DJ Horrible– DJ Sean Kilkenny   Sean Kilkenny has always had a deep commitment to music. From an early age he was inspired and looked up to people in the music industry, especially Festival DJs.   At age six, he followed DJs on Radio Disney and would call in to […]
News

Legislative work, collective responsibility –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the 9th House of Representatives consider governance as the collective effort of all the 360 members of the House. The speaker stated this while addressing a delegation of nine royal fathers from Epe federal constituency of Lagos State, who paid him a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica