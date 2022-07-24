Faith

2023: Cleric frowns at same faith ticket

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

Regional Superintendent of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Akinyele Region, Pastor Samuel Adedayo, has called for reversion of Muslim- Christian and Christian- Muslim party tickets for President and Vice President slots.

 

The cleric during his first official visit to Somolu Apata district under Akinyele region where he presides as the Regional Superintendent, stated:”Why don’t we leave it as it was, Muslim- Christian and Christian -Muslim ticket?

 

These are two religions that dominate the country. That is how it has been before. I will sug-gest that we go as we used to do it before.”

 

Adedayo in his sermon called on individuals to repent from fraud, adultery, fornication, diabolism and other ungodly acts He also used the visit to dedicate Somolu Apata district newly innovated altar, clinic and guest house.

 

Responding to the steps the church is taking to groom its youths for leadership roles, he said: “The church is doing a lot, the authorities of our mission know well that the young shall grow and the old shall go. We have youth fellowship that comprises of all the CAC youths.

 

“The youth ministers are elevated to the post of authority so that they too can know  what is happening at the top, so that when the old ones had gone they would not be ignorant of what the church is about. They too can uphold the legacy of the church.”

He however expressed joy over the warmth welcome he received at the district and the large turnout of members, saying his expectations were met.

 

In the same vein, Pastor Oyedeji Oloseye, the presiding pastor of Somolu Apata district who doubles as the secretary of the region expressed joy over the Regional Superintendent’s chose of having Somolu Apata district as the first region he would visit.

While recognising members of the district and headquarters for their support he said: “I appreciate the headquarter members for their support at all times and giving their substance to God.

The progress recorded is because of their backing… The faith home clinic, we have a midwife in charge of the place. It is for members and non members of CAC.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

