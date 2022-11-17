2023: Close ranks, get your PVCs – Ohanaeze tells Ndigbo

The apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has urged Igbo to participate actively in the 2023 general election. The group advised them to close ranks and vote for credible leaders. Ohanaeze President- General, Prof. George Obiozor, made the call at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Tuesday evening in Owerri.

Obiozor stressed the need for Igbo to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable them to vote. He: “We can only succeed as a people when we are determined to achieve a common purpose and such a time is now. Igbo have a rendezvous with destiny in 2023 and I am sure history will vindicate us.” Obiozor lamented the funding gap militating against the organisation’s activities which have impeded the swift execution of projects and attainment of set goals. He, therefore, implored stakeholders to rally around the organisation and enable it to attain its goals.

The group called for the deployment of technology to tackle the security challenges facing the region. Obiozor said: “Ndigbo are not known for coldblooded murderous activities. We are also not known for arson. It is most disturbing that we now experience ominous signs of radicalization among a section of our youths. We will continue to appeal to all parents, political and religious leaders to put hands on deck to nip this menace in the bud before it portends a bleak future for our land.” He added: “We’ll keep calling on security forces to deploy the instrument of digital technology to track down any internal and external forces that are inciting our people to destabilise our much-cherished homeland.”

