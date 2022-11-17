News Top Stories

2023: Close ranks, get your PVCs – Ohanaeze tells Ndigbo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

The apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has urged Igbo to participate actively in the 2023 general election. The group advised them to close ranks and vote for credible leaders. Ohanaeze President- General, Prof. George Obiozor, made the call at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Tuesday evening in Owerri.

Obiozor stressed the need for Igbo to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable them to vote. He: “We can only succeed as a people when we are determined to achieve a common purpose and such a time is now. Igbo have a rendezvous with destiny in 2023 and I am sure history will vindicate us.” Obiozor lamented the funding gap militating against the organisation’s activities which have impeded the swift execution of projects and attainment of set goals. He, therefore, implored stakeholders to rally around the organisation and enable it to attain its goals.

The group called for the deployment of technology to tackle the security challenges facing the region. Obiozor said: “Ndigbo are not known for coldblooded murderous activities. We are also not known for arson. It is most disturbing that we now experience ominous signs of radicalization among a section of our youths. We will continue to appeal to all parents, political and religious leaders to put hands on deck to nip this menace in the bud before it portends a bleak future for our land.” He added: “We’ll keep calling on security forces to deploy the instrument of digital technology to track down any internal and external forces that are inciting our people to destabilise our much-cherished homeland.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court stops Andy Uba’s APC faction’s planned congress

Posted on Author Kenneth Maduforo

An Awka High Court presided over by Justice Ike Ogu has restrained the All Progressives Congress (APC) from conducting any state, council, ward congress with a view to elect any executive, until the final determination of the substantive suit before the court. The suit was brought before the court in suit ref A/3/2022 by a […]
News

Senate seeks Pakistan’s support for Nigeria’s defence industry

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has urged Pakistan to assist Nigeria in building the capacity of her defence industry to deliver state – of – the – art military hardware and other defence equipment needed in the 21st century. Lawan made the appeal on Friday while receiving a delegation of the Senate of Pakistan […]
News

Insecurity: Makinde invites Oyo CP over Wakili, OPC members’ arrest

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibada n

…as Gani Adams raises the alarm over killing of 4 in Oyo community   Followinguproarthathas trailed the arrest of the dreadedFulaniwarlord, Iskilu Wakili by some members of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Igboora, Ayete area of Ibarapa zone of the state, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday invited thestateCommissionerof Police, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica