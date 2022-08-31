News

2023: Coalition backs Kwara Central Senatorial candidate

Posted on Author Peter Emerokwam Comment(0)

A coalition of 70 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), under the umbrella of Razaq Kolade Olokoba Political Network has given reasons why it is supporting Kwara State Central Senatorial District candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Saliu Mustapha.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Convener of the coalition, Razaq Kolade Olokoba, said the philanthropist gestures of the candidate were too numerous to be ignored in the development of the area. He added that: “If someone that has never been in public office can do so much for humanity, one then can think of what he could do judiciously with constituency funds for the people.” Speaking further, Olokoba, who doubles as the National President of the Campaign for Dignity in Governance (CDG), cited two quick examples as parts of reasons the qualify Saliu Mustapha, to deserve the full support of all well-meaning people of Kwara Central District for his senatorial project.

The activist mentioned the recent scholarship award announced by Mustapha for the child of the diseased Kwara State University (KWASU), lecturer, Idris Yahaya, who hailed from Adifa community in Ilorin. He died in a ghastly motor accident along Ilorin-Jebba expressway, leaving behind his wife, father and three children as survivors.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Kalu greets Obi at 60

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated former Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi, on the occasion of his 60th anniversary.   Describing the celebrant as a seasoned administrator and astute politician, Kalu urged Obi to sustain his good deeds. While joining the family, friends […]
News

Senate moves to mitigate plights of retirees

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Pension Reform Act 2014 (Amendment), 2022, seeking to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerian retirees, yesterday, scaled second reading in the Senate. The bill is being sponsored by a former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto North on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko. While leading debate […]

General Ibrahim Atttahiru)
News

Arms purchase: Reps summon army chief, CBN gov

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja  

  In continuation of its investigation into alleged shoddy deals in the purchase of arms, the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on Arms and Ammunition for the Military, on Monday summoned the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Attahiru Ibrahim, and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele to appear before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica