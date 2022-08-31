2023: Coalition backs Kwara Central Senatorial candidate

A coalition of 70 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), under the umbrella of Razaq Kolade Olokoba Political Network has given reasons why it is supporting Kwara State Central Senatorial District candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Saliu Mustapha.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Convener of the coalition, Razaq Kolade Olokoba, said the philanthropist gestures of the candidate were too numerous to be ignored in the development of the area. He added that: “If someone that has never been in public office can do so much for humanity, one then can think of what he could do judiciously with constituency funds for the people.” Speaking further, Olokoba, who doubles as the National President of the Campaign for Dignity in Governance (CDG), cited two quick examples as parts of reasons the qualify Saliu Mustapha, to deserve the full support of all well-meaning people of Kwara Central District for his senatorial project.

The activist mentioned the recent scholarship award announced by Mustapha for the child of the diseased Kwara State University (KWASU), lecturer, Idris Yahaya, who hailed from Adifa community in Ilorin. He died in a ghastly motor accident along Ilorin-Jebba expressway, leaving behind his wife, father and three children as survivors.

