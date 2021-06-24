2023: Coalition endorses Bauchi gov for Presidency

The coalition of Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) has endorsed Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, as the right candidate to run for presidency in the 2023 general election in the country. They made their position known when a delegation led by the group’s National President, Elliot Afiyo, paid a solidarity visit to the governor in Government House, Bauchi. Presenting the nomination letter to the governor, Afiyo said the decision to support the governor was reached at the forum’s 27th National Delegates Conference held in Abuja, where twenty eight candidates were shortlisted. Afiyo noted that the group, which was formed in 1994, had been endorsing productive presidential candidates that emerged victorious, including the late Umaru Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari. The president explained that Bala Mohammed’s courage to move the motion for the Doctrine of Necessity, which favoured former President Goodluck Jonathan in addition to his performance in two years of his stewardship as Bauchi State, had proved his competence for the topmost political seat. While calling on the governor to honour the endorsement, the coalition also assured on its plan towards mobilising their over four million members and affiliated organisations’ bodies across the 36 states of the federation to facilitate the actualization of the dream.

