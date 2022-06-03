News

2023: Coalition for Peter Obi warns INEC against disenfranchising millions of Nigerians

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO), made up of 17 support groups for the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against disenfranchising millions of Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general election.

Consequently, the Coalition in a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr Marcel Ngogbehei, called on the electoral body to extend the deadline for collection of Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

The groups have embarked on a massive voter education campaign, supporting citizens to register and collect their PVCs, online and at various INEC offices.

The Coalition currently has six Zonal Coordinators for each zone of the federation, 17 State Coordinators representing each group in the 36 states including the FCT, 17 LGA coordinators across the 774 LGAs and 17 ward coordinators in each INEC ward nationwide and intends deploying this structure to support the candidacy of Peter Obi in the election.

The Coalition stated that reports from around the country showed that INEC lacked the capacity to register millions of Nigerians, especially youths.

The Coalition’s observation and admonition stemmed from the widespread complaints that Nigerians spent hours waiting to be captured.

It encouraged its members to embark on voter education, providing clear information on PVC registration and supporting the logistics to distribute millions of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) that are currently in INEC custody.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

