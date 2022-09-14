News Top Stories

2023: COAS dismisses fears of violence, promises security

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has revealed that government forces have redoubled their efforts to apprehend those sponsoring terrorism in the country. Yahaya, who also expressed the Nigerian Army’s readiness to provide a peaceful atmosphere for the conduct of the 2023 general election, said the counter-insurgency operation is being bolstered. Yahaya made the declarations at the opening of the Chief of Army Staff Conference at the Army Headquarters Command Mess, Asokoro, Abuja, yesterday.

“More successes are envisaged in the region in the days ahead as concerted efforts are undertaken to track and apprehend the criminals as well as their sponsors,” the COAS said. He added: “Our offensive operations in the North West and North Central regions have also been intensified.

“Accordingly, troops in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force have continued to neutralize bandits and destroy their hideouts under the recently launched onslaughts such as Operation Desert Sanity. “As troops continue to sustain the offensives on the bandits and terrorists, efforts are ongoing to enhance our training activities and inject more manpower as well as game-changing equipment into all theatres of operations. In this regard, we remain grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for his exemplary leadership and unflinching support.”

Yahaya said the Army is “firming up its preparations to provide the necessary security assistance to ensure the successful conduct of the 2023 gen-eral election”. He said: “As electioneering for the general election begins, I wish to once again assure the public that the Nigerian Army remains committed to discharging its constitutional responsibilities and assisting in providing a secure environment for the conduct of the general elections through Operation Safe Conduct.” The military chief said the documents on the review of the Army’s Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct for the election would be distributed to commanders at the end of the conference. Yahaya, who said the conference would provide an avenue for the Army to appraise its performance and bring in fresh ideas to enhance its activities on all fronts, urged participants, particularly the newly appointed commanders, to advance new strategies.

 

