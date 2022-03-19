2023: Coast clears for Yahaya Bello, others as APC jettisons zoning

Contrary to be widely circulated reports that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would stick to its perceived zoning arrangements for the 2023 general elections, there appears to be some new development that will change the narrative and leave the floor open for all interested aspirants into the coveted office.

Recall that the Yobe State Governor and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni, had been sacked by the party and replaced with Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State in a controversial manner.

But, in a swift reaction, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would only recognise Buni as the Chairman of the party and he is expected to head the party’s convention slated for March 26, 2022 in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last week directed that Buni should head the party’s convention with a strict condition that no more postponements would be tolerated.

It was gathered that with the President making his position clear that he had no preferred candidate for the chairmanship position, the race for the leadership of the APC had been thrown open, thus worsening uncertainty over the zoning formula recently released by the party.

President Buhari had, in London, denied ever sanctioning the removal of Buni and the appointment of Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, as his replacement, contrary to claims by some members of the party.

Some top members of the party also said that the party is not disposed to zoning the office of the president to any part of the country.

With this, sources said that the likes of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, who have plans to contest for the presidency under the party would throw their hats in the ring.

A source maintained that despite coming from the North Central, some senior members of the party are rooting for Governor Yahaya Bello (GYB), who they believe has the requisite qualities and experience to lead the country to the Promised Land.

President Buhari reportedly said in London that the party’s convention should go ahead and that things should be allowed to go smoothly in the party so that the party would have credible convention and primaries, which he said would lead to the party’s success at the polls next year.

Governor Yahaya Bello (GYB) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of the leading presidential aspirants under the APC that many are rooting for to emerge the next Nigerian president.

Those that have closely followed development in Kogi State believe that Bello should be supported so that he could serve the nation in a higher capacity so that he could replicate his developmental projects in the country.

Yahaya Bello has been commended by several Nigerians, who believe that he has the capacity and qualities to lead the nation as President having performed well as the Governor of Kogi State for six years now.

Bello is said to have embarked on people oriented projects in Kogi State in the areas of education, healthcare, security, agriculture, youth development, women development, employment amongst others, and these have earned him accolades all over the country and beyond.

GYB is said to have achieved more than several governors, especially in terms of security, employment and youth development.

“Governor Bello stands a better chance to defeat the big wigs on the platform of the ruling APC and even the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Moreso, the Kogi State Governor has shown that he has the capacity to lead without ethnic bias and nepotism judging from the style he has adopted since he emerged Governor in 2016,” said a source.

Bello, said to be non-tribalistic, has a cabinet, which is probably the only in the 36 states where at least one or two members from almost every group are given equal opportunity to serve and relate with the governor.

If this is applied in the situation Nigeria currently finds itself, where self determination groups are agitating for the division of Nigeria, the clamour for secession and secessionist will die a natural death.

It is believed that Bello will also enjoy the advantage of being a youth, which fits him into the clamour that the older generation should give way to the youths to handle the affairs of Nigeria since they (the older generations) were adjudged to gave failed the country.

He is the only governor today in Nigeria who has a cordial relationship with all the lawmakers representing Kogi State both at the state and federal levels.

Bello is also said to have unreserved regards for gender equality, which he has since demonstrated in his government by giving women equal chance to prove their capacity to contribute to good governance like men.

And he has remained resolute in his ambition inspite of the odds against him on the basis of geopolitical zone (North Central).

Bello’s political support base believes that what Nigeria needs after the expiration of the tenure of President Buhari is a young, energetic and cerebral personality like the governor of Kogi State.

His supporters also believe that his giant strides and achievements in Kogi State since 2016 are pointers to what he is able to bring to bear if given a shot at the presidency.

The Bello support presidential groups have a wide geographical spread across the six geopolitical zones, and they have been working hard to let people know what he is made of.

Some people said Bello would be a completely detribalise President if given the opportunity. In his cabinet, Bello has the combination of Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Fulani, South-South and others who are working as a team to develop the state.

GYB has been able to radically unite the people. And he is expected to replicate this if elected as president, especially now that Nigeria appears more divided more than ever. He recently built on the unity policy by initiating the EBIGO policy, an acronym from the names of the major ethnic groups in the state – Ebira, Igala and Okun.

Yahaya Bello said recently that the north-central deserves to be considered for the presidency more than the south-east.

The governor said both zones are “disadvantaged in terms of the position of the presidency”.

Bello was speaking at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, while reacting to Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s comment that zoning the presidency to the south-east is a key ingredient for national unity.

He said: “Well, if you’re talking of south-east, then you will equally talk of north-central. Not only since 1999 but since 1960. So what do you say about north-central; both the president and vice-president?

“So put the situation of the south-east and that of north-central side by side, then who is more disadvantaged in terms of the position of presidency; both presidents and vice presidents? So if you put both sides together, then let’s do justice. And whichever way you look at it, I’m eminently qualified.”

Bello added that the north-central has never produced the president nor vice-president of the country, and it is only proper that the region produces President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

The Kogi State governor also said he has the qualities Nigerians want in a leader, adding that the president would want a vibrant and patriotic Nigerian like him as his successor.

“Mr. President would want a vibrant, experienced, energetic, patriotic Nigerian to take over from him and in all of the qualities that Nigerians are yearning, or looking for today, I possess all of these qualities by the special grace of God,” he said.

“Also, Mr. President is one of the Nigerians who would want a qualified person to take over from him. Informing him is between myself and him, it is not what I should come to the public to tell the world that I have informed Mr. President that I want to run. But surely in days, and possibly weeks ahead, we are going to come to the public to declare our intention by the special grace of God.”

Asked what he has done to qualify for the presidency, Bello said: “First, on what have I done to merit the presidency of this country, you simply refer to 2016 when I assumed office, compared it to this moment security-wise, in terms of unity in terms of infrastructural development.

“I think we should not be laid back to the extent that we don’t read and research. I don’t have to come to the television to be blowing my trumpet. You come to Kogi State, you’ll see exactly what we have done. Simple, you can visit our website and then you’re going to see what we’ve done. We have surpassed more than any other person can ever imagine.

“Then in terms of unity, Kogi State today is more united than ever before. Today, nobody cares where you come from or the religion you practice, Nigerians are yearning for this. In terms of security, before, if you travel through Kogi state, you hold your breath, today you can travel day and night. Yes, pockets of issues sometimes, but it can never be the situation it was in 2016.”

Since assuming office as Governor of Kogi State, the 46-year-old politician has proven that public office is for service and not for self aggrandisement or accumulation of wealth.

This, he has demonstrated since he got into office as the Governor.

Those, who spoke against zoning in the APC said that Nigeria deserves the best at this crucial moment, saying that “restricting the office of the president is not only dangerous, it will disallow the nation from getting the best man for the job at this crucial period.”

