2023: COCIN President tasks Christians, Nigerians to elect God fearing leaders

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

The President, Church of Christ In Nations, COCIN, Rev. Dr. Amos Mohzo has tasked Christians and Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections to elect leaders that are God fearing that will ensure justice, fairness and the general well-being of the people.

According to him when the righteous are in power, the people rejoice.

Speaking at the 101st General Church Council, GCC of COCIN held in Jos, the COCIN President urged the Council to “deliberate on issues concerning politics and governance in our country vis-a-vis the role of the Church,” and suggested the establishment of the committee or unit that will be “saddled with the responsibility of advising the church on matters relating to politics and democracy”.

He appealed to the church and Christians not to relegate their roles as the conscience of the nation and the custodian of the morale of the people but rather take courage and come out of their hiding place to lead the people.

Rev. Mohzo spoke on the heels of the 2023 general elections where he tasked the church to get actively involved in the process of producing a political leadership that will be ready to, among other things, represent the Church as her ambassadors of justice and righteousness.

He further urged the Council to look at the possibility of including Art of Governance in Theological Institutions’ curriculum and also look at the possibility of forming partnership roles with aspirants to respect the Church’s prophetic and pastoral models.

The COCIN President while speaking on security challenges in the country noted that the church is under siege.

Also, the Plateau State Deputy Governor, Professor Sonni Tyoden, who represented Governor Simon Lalong at the event, congratulated the Church for holding her 101st GCC and urged that the avenue be used to reflect on the challenges facing the Church as he noted that these are hard times facing the society as well as the Church and advised that the Church should walk the talk by no longer remaining a bystander, especially in politics.

 

