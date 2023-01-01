News

2023: Collective electoral will, votes’ll be fulfilled, Buhari vows

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to ensure that the collective electoral will and votes of the people were fulfilled at the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The President, who reiterated this commitment to free fair polls in the new year in his message to Nigerians yesterday, also cautioned the citizens against indulging in anti state activities during and after the polls.

While promising to commence the implementation of the new Start-Up law meant to create jobs for the unemployed in the new year, the President also vowed to solidify his administration’s achievements in the last seven years plus in the areas of security, economy and anti-corruption.

Commenting on the oncoming elections, Buhari said: “My personal commitment and executive promise to see to the letter that the 2023 elections being diligently conducted by INEC will be free and fair. The collective electoral will and votes of Nigerians will be fulfilled, even in the twilight moments of my watch.”

Reeling out the achievements and challenges faced by his administration in 2022, the President noted that the country has weathered stormy waters, emerged stronger and better where others have fallen and disintegrated.

Buhari, who stressed that the new Electoral laws would ensure free and fair elections, cautioned the citizens against anti-state activities.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

