News

2023: Collective electoral will, votes’ll be fulfilled, Buhari vows

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja  Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to ensure that the collective electoral will and votes of the people were fulfilled at the forthcoming 2023 general elections.
The President, who reiterated this commitment to free fair polls in the new year in his message to Nigerians yesterday, also cautioned the citizens against indulging in anti state activities during and after the polls.
While promising to commence the implementation of the new Start-Up law meant to create jobs for the unemployed in the new year, the President also vowed to solidify his administration’s achievements in the last seven years plus in the areas of security, economy and anti-corruption.
Commenting on the oncoming elections, Buhari said: “My personal commitment and executive promise to see to the letter that the 2023 elections being diligently conducted by INEC will be free and fair. The collective electoral will and votes of Nigerians will be fulfilled, even in the twilight moments of my watch.”
Reeling out the achievements and challenges faced by his administration in 2022, the President noted that the country has weathered stormy waters, emerged stronger and better where others have fallen and disintegrated.
Buhari, who stressed that the new Electoral laws would ensure free and fair elections, cautioned the citizens against anti-state activities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Oyiri: Used, battered, dumped, rescued

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

She was in a relationship with a man, from Abeokuta, Ogun State, which led to the birth of three kids. But the relationship went sour and Oyiri Egwu Okoche, a native of Amaizu in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State became a punching bag. She was later dumped with the three children. They […]
News

Sokoto govt to spend over N11 billion on road reconstruction, farming

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

Sokoto state executive council during the week approved the execution of several projects worth over N11 billion. These include the reconstruction of Shagari-Tureta road and the purchase of 12,000 metric tonnes of assorted fertilizer for 2021 wet season which comprises NPK and UREA, which will gulp N7.6 billion and N3.4 billion respectively. This was part […]
News

Developing countries face challenges of climate change, extreme poverty, others-Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

As the world gears toward transition to green energy, Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has lamented that developing countries, including Nigeria, are faced with challenges of consequences of climate change, extreme poverty and others. Osinbajo, who called for more private sector participation in the nation’s transition to clean energy by ensuring the implementation of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica