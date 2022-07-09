2023: College of Bishops,Imams endorse Yakubu Pam as APC  Vice Presidential Candidate 

Ahead of the 2023 Presidential Polls,the College of Bishops and Imams have unanimously endorsed the candidature of Reverend Yakubu Pam as the running mate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress,APC in next year polls.

The Clergymen who converged on Abuja on Sallah day said its resolve to present Rev Yakubu Pam as the most suitable candidate is hinged on his amiable personality and contributions to peace and development in the country.

The Spokesman of the Group, Abel Adam described Yakubu Pam as a man of few words but of a sound mind, a solid administrator and a man who understands what leadership entails.

He said there is no iota of doubt with regards to the suitability of Rev Yakubu Pam in complimenting the APC presidential ticket because according to him he comes on board with a rich credential in administration and the Lord’s vineyard.

He said, “As a body of clerics, Rev Yakubu Pam is one of us. Over several decades, he has displayed an unflinching commitment to the unity, progress and growth of the country in several capacities, including Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the 19 Northern States and the federal capital territory.

“He set worthy leadership examples that we have remained proud of, hence the decision to present to the APC this unique individual that commands tremendous respect across the country for his notable contributions to the good of the common man regardless of ethnic or religious affiliations.

“It remains a statement that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu needs a running mate that is a bridge-builder and a symbol of unity. These are the attributes of Rev Yakubu Pam that have resonated in all assignments he has undertaken in the cause of service to the country and humanity.

“We are also convinced that with the credentials of Rev Yakubu Pam, the APC is sure of electoral victory because of the broad appeal he enjoys in most states in Northern Nigeria and other parts of the country.

“The exigencies of time require that the APC presents candidates with the capacity and strength of character to address the challenges in the country. And this is what the nomination of Rev Yakubu Pam will bring to the table for the APC in the presidential elections.

“As a body of clerics, we stand under the authority of God in endorsing Rev Yakubu Pam as the vice-presidential candidate of the APC. We also call on all well-meaning Nigerians to join in supporting Rev Yakubu Pam as the vice-presidential candidate of the APC” he said

Adam also called on the presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to see in Rev Yakubu Pam a dependable individual that is loyal, devoted and trusted, and one that would assist in remarkable ways in setting the country on the right track towards sustainable growth and development.

“We thank God for his mercies and love for our dear country. We pray for the successful conduct of the elections, and Nigeria shall defeat its adversaries” he added

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...