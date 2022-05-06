2023: Community contributes N30m for Ngige’s presidential bid

The people of Alor community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, has supported the presidential aspiration of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige, with the sum of N30 million. A statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, explained that the money was the community’s support towards Ngige’s expression of Interest and purchase of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination form. Handing over the document, containing the names of the contributors to the Minister in Abuja, the President- General, Alor Peoples Convention, reiterated the resolve of the community to assist their son clinch the presidential ticket of the APC and win the 2023 presidential election.
Related Articles
2023: APC using EFCC to hound opposition – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC) of using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to hound and harass its leaders in a renewed move to cow and weaken opposition formation ahead of the 2023 general elections. The party noted that former President of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Soldiers’ withdrawal: Police deploy men to highways, checkpoints in Ondo
Following the withdrawal of military personnel from checkpoints across Ondo State, men of the Nigeria Police have been deployed to man the various checkpoints on highways in the State. This was just as the state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stated that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has been handling the security situation of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Climate Change: We’re focused on what works for our people, says Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the federal government would keep its climate change commitments and focus on how that works for Nigerians. Osinbajo said this yesterday when he received on a courtesy visit a delegation from the World Bank led by its Managing Director of Development Policy and Partnerships, Dr. Mari Pangestu, as […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)