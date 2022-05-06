2023: Community contributes N30m for Ngige’s presidential bid

The people of Alor community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, has supported the presidential aspiration of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige, with the sum of N30 million. A statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, explained that the money was the community’s support towards Ngige’s expression of Interest and purchase of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination form. Handing over the document, containing the names of the contributors to the Minister in Abuja, the President- General, Alor Peoples Convention, reiterated the resolve of the community to assist their son clinch the presidential ticket of the APC and win the 2023 presidential election.

