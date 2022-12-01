2023: Concerns over attacks on INEC facilities

As hoodlums and criminals renew attacks on facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in some parts of the country, ANAYO EZUGWU x-rays the danger it poses to the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in 2023

Despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) preparedness for the 2023 general election, renewed attacks on facilities of the electoral umpire have raised fresh concerns over the safe conduct of the elections. No doubt, the attacks by hoodlums and criminal elements may affect the capacity of the commission to conduct free, fair and credible elections, mostly in the southern part of the country. The latest attack on the commission’s office in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State indicates that the criminal elements are determined to undermine the credibility of the 2023 general election.

The attack in Ebonyi came after renewed attacks on the facilities of the commission in Ogun and Osun states in recent weeks. The electoral umpire announced on Sunday that its Izzi Local Government Area Office, located in Iboko, Ebonyi State, was set ablaze by suspected arsonists.

The commission in a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed that the incident occurred around 10.am and left the main building and all movable and immovable items inside it burnt. According to the statement, the burnt items include 340 ballot boxes, 130 voting cubicles, 14 electric power generators, large water storage tanks, assorted office furniture and fixtures and yet-to-be-determined quantities of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

However, the commission said the Nigerian Police Force has commenced full investigation into the incident. The statement read in part: “The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ebonyi State, Mrs. Onyeka Ugochi, reported that our Izzi Local Government Area office located in Iboko, was set ablaze this morning.

The incident occurred around 10.00 am when some unidentified persons set the entire building ablaze. “Although no casualties resulted from the attack, the main building and all the movable and immovable items inside it were destroyed. These include 340 ballot boxes, 130 voting cubicles, 14 electric power generators, large water storage tanks, assorted office furniture and fixtures and yet-to-be-determined quantities of Perma-nent Voters’ Cards.

“The attention of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies has been drawn to the incident and has commenced an investigation. Sadly, this is the third attack on our Local Government office in less than three weeks following similar attacks on our offices in Ogun and Osun States on 10th November 2022.” Decrying what it described as incessant attacks on its local government offices across the states, the commission said though it will recover losses from the attacks, it will not condone rising attacks on its facilities. Speaking during the visit of the African Union Special Pre-Electoral Political Mission to the commission, INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, re-emphasised that the commission would not be deterred by the challenges, noting that it is ready to conduct a free and fair election.

His words: “In the last three weeks, three of our local government offices were attacked in three different states across the country. The last attack happened yesterday. Though there are no casualties, quite a number of the materials acquired and delivered for the election have been lost. The good thing is that so far, we can recover from all the losses but it is a source of concern which should not be allowed to continue. “We will continue to engage security agencies to make sure that our offices, personnel and facilities are protected ahead of the election. We may express some concern about the attack on these facilities but it will not deter the commission from conducting the election as scheduled.

I want to assure you that yes, we may suffer little hitches here and there but overall, the commission is required to proceed with the election and in the manner that the law requires us to do using the deployment of technology for the purpose of accreditation and uploading of polling units’ results.” Also worried by the attacks on INEC facilities, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, ordered commissioners of police to fortify all facilities belonging to the commission across the states.

The IGP directed the commissioners to promptly activate the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) to engage stakeholders in evolving strategies for mitigating threats to the elections within their various areas of responsibility.

Baba in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “Political violence, hate speech, threats, political intolerance, misinformation, and political extremism are all potential threats to our democracy and national security interests, and therefore, urged all state police commissioners to work in synergy with other members of the ICCES to reduce occurrence and threats of violence to its barest minimum with swift prosecution of violators of extant electoral laws. “The IGP has charged all commissioners of police in charge of state commands to ensure adequate and strategic deployment of officers and assets, as well as coordinate, deploy, and supervise officers from other security agencies scheduled for election duty, in accordance with ICCES directives, to fortify all facilities of the INEC within their respective areas of responsibility even as electoral materials are being relocated to such facilities, to ensure the safety and security of INEC personnel and materials before, during and after the 2023 General Elections and forestall attacks on INEC facilities.

“Similarly, the IGP has ordered a fresh distribution of gadgets, anti-riot gear, and personal protective equipment (PPE) for police officers across the federation in preparation for the 2023 general election security management duty. The items include non-lethal weapons such as electro-shocks, rubber bullets, water cannons, tear gas, riot guns etc., for crowd control and to minimize casualty risk in eventual confrontations with subversive elements.”

Timeline of attacks on INEC facilities

Apart from the recent attacks on the facilities of the electoral umpire, since 2019, the commission has been under immense attacks from hoodlums and criminals. On May 23, 2021, gunmen laid siege to INEC’s office in Awka, Anambra State. Likewise, on April 20, 2021, there was an early morning fire outbreak that razed the commission’s data processing centre in Kano State.

It was gathered that the fire incident started at about 10:15 am and razed the whole building, destroying all equipment and other valuables. On May 2, 2021, the then Resident Electoral Commissioner for Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini, reported that the commission’s office in Essien Udim Local Government Area was set ablaze. Okoye, in a statement, noted that the incident occurred in the early hours of the day.

He stated that the security guard on duty escaped unhurt, but the destruction to the building and property therein was extensive. “Items destroyed include 345 ballot boxes, 135 voting cubicles, megaphones, water tanks and office furniture.” Okoye recalled that on the eve of the 2019 general election, the commission’s newly constructed prototype office in Ibesikpo Asutan was burnt down while two more offices in Mkpat Enin and Eastern Obolo local government areas were bombed.

A few days later, on May 9, 2021, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Abia State, Dr Joseph Iloh, reported that the recently renovated INEC office in Ohafia Local Government Area was set ablaze. He, however, said there were no casualties on the part of the commission’s staff on guard duty, but the building was virtually destroyed, including electoral materials and office equipment.

Three days later, on May 13, 2021, Okoye said the REC for Enugu State, Emeka Ononamadu, reported that the INEC office in Udenu Local Government Area was set ablaze by gunmen suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). “The latest tragic incident occurred around 8.40 pm on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Casualties were not reported.

However, the office building was extensively damaged while electoral materials and office equipment were destroyed in spite of the best efforts of the Enugu State Fire Service to contain the inferno,” Okoye stated. On May 14 and 16, the Enugu State INEC offices at Obollo-Offor and Udenu Local Government Areas were attacked and burnt, after the security personnel on duty were overpowered. Two days later, on May 18, 2021, two INEC offices were simultaneously attacked in Ebonyi State.

The Ezza North Local Government office and that of Ebonyi were burnt, while the Izzi Local Government office was vandalised; the ceiling and doors were badly damaged. In 2020, the commission equally recorded some fire incidents, including that of February 2 when its office in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State was gutted by fire. Confirming the incident, a police spokesman in the state said “the fire allegedly emanated from a bush burning.” A few days later, on February 8, 2020, hoodlums reportedly set the INEC office in the Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State ablaze, a week after the supplementary election held in the state.

The police public relations officer in the state said the incident happened in the early hours and no casualty was recorded, but electoral materials and properties belonging to staff members of the commission were burnt down. There was also a fire incident on April 17, 2020, at the national headquarters of the INEC in Maitama, Abuja, where a section close to the media centre of the commission and the election party monitoring office were affected. Similarly, on September 10, 2020, just before the Ondo State governorship election, 5,141 card readers were destroyed by fire at the state head office of the commission in Akure.

On January 28, 2019, there was a fire incident at the INEC office in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State. However, in a statement after the incident, the head of the Department of Voter Education and Publicity for the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Edwin Enabor, said it was a minor incident. According to him, contrary to some reports that it was caused by hoodlums, it was a result of an electrical fault.

Enabor said: “The management of the INEC in Rivers State wishes to inform the general public about a minor fire incident that occurred at our office in Oyigbo Local Government Area. An investigation has shown that it was caused by an electrical fault and not by hoodlums as insinuated in some quarters. We want to assure the public that everything is under control and that our offices across the state are well secured.”

The following month, February 3, 2019, hoodlums set INEC office in Isiala- Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State ablaze. The hoodlums were said to have stormed the office around 2 am. The attack was said to have woken the youths of the area from their sleep as they quickly mobilised and alerted the police, who assisted them in putting off the fire. Although the inferno did maximum damage to the structure and materials there, the quick intervention of the youths and the assistance of the police saved the situation from escalating.

The commission, however, continued to operate from the old office until a few weeks before the incident when it decided to relocate from the local government headquarters. That was the second time the INEC office in Isiala-Ngwa was burnt down. Also, on February 24, 2019, the Osun State INEC office in Ijebu-Ijesha, Oriade Local Government, was engulfed in fire, which burnt parts of the office. No life was, however, lost in the incident. After that (March 3, 2019) the Jigawa INEC office in Gumel Local Government Area was burnt.

Everything was destroyed, including documents, furniture, generators, electronic gadgets, and computers, among other materials. On March 8, 2019, the Akwa Ibom INEC office in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area was gutted by fire. One hundred and ninety-eight smart card readers, printed voters register, 13 generating sets, voting cubicles, as well as other sensitive and insensitive election materials, got burnt.

The following day, March 9, 2019, the INEC Registration Area Centre at Ezza North Local Government Area in Ebonyi State was set ablaze by hoodlums. In 2015, in the heat of the controversy surrounding the governorship election in Abia State, thugs reportedly set the commission’s office at Omopa on fire, prompting the relocation to Umu-Ikaa.

The following week, February 10, the Plateau State INEC office in Qua’anpan Local Government Area, where ballot boxes, generators filled with fuel, cubicles, newly printed electronic and manual voters registers, and unclaimed permanent voter cards, were destroyed. Two days later, on February 12, 2015, the Anambra State INEC office in Awka, the state capital, was set ablaze. Card readers and other sensitive materials for the elections were burnt. Two containers containing 4,695 smart card readers were destroyed, along with other sensitive materials.

Worries

As the attacks escalate political analysts and commentators are worried that these may jeopardize the chances of the commission conducting free, fair and credible elections in 2023. A lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana, said those attacking INEC facilities are enemies of progress and frustrating the commission’s reforms.

He said many enemies of democracy were bent on frustrating INEC. Falana, who expressed disappointment over government’s inability to stop the wave of attacks on INEC facilities, posited that there are people who didn’t want the elections to hold in 2023.

He said elections might not hold in many parts of Nigeria, claiming that 616 local government areas of the country had been taken over by non-state actors. He called on security agencies in the country to ensure that the Ebonyi attack would be the last ahead of the elections. “INEC alone cannot conduct credible elections.

The people themselves must beyond organising rallies, defend their votes,” Falana said. With the hoodlums and criminal elements stepping up attacks on INEC facilities, especially in the southern part of the country, Nigerians are anxiously waiting to see how the Federal Government, security agents and the commission will guarantee free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

