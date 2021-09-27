2023: Concerns over ethnic card

Struggle for power rekindles North, South rivalry

FELIX NWANERI reports on the ethnic card being played by some political stakeholders ahead of the 2023 presidential election, which has been described as a worrisome dimension to the country’s electioneering

Campaigns for the 2023 general election are yet to commence but there is apprehension in some quarters over the ethnic card being played by most political stakeholders as well as socio-political and ethnic groups across the country.

The national elections are about 16 months ahead, however, Nigeria’s political landscape is agog with permutations, especially, over which region between the North and South and even geopolitical zone that will produce the country’s next president.

The incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari, is on his second term and will bow out on May 29, 2023. But ahead of the February 18, 2023, poll that will produce his successor, it is a fierce debate over where power would shift to. So far, regions, geopolitical zones and even names of personalities have been mentioned.

On paper, power is expected to shift to the southern part of the country given the zoning arrangement between Nigeria’s two geographical divides (North and South), which took effect from 1999. However, there are indications that the rotational presidency is likely to be discarded this time if emerging developments in the polity are anything to go by.

Perhaps, the raging zoning debate, explains why the two leading political parties, ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), unlike in the past, have refrained from declaring where their respective tickets for the 2023 presidential election will go to as well as the waiting-game being played by the various presidential hopefuls.

The belief is that the PDP will zone its presidential ticket to the North given the body language of the party’s leadership. This conviction is despite the insistence by most southern leaders that anything short of the presidency in 2023 would not be acceptable as the North would have been in power for eight straight years through Buhari by 2023.

However, it has been argued in some political circles that since the last president produced by the PDP (Goodluck Jonathan) is from the South, it would be wise for the party to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the North in line with its zoning arrangement.

For the APC, which has no formal zoning arrangement, the belief is that the leadership of the party will give its ticket to the South given that Buhari hails from the North. But politics being a game of the possible in which nothing is foreclosed, most analysts are of the view that the chances of the South getting the presidential ticket of the ruling party as well as that of the PDP hang in the balance.

Reasons for this are not farfetched. The North, for instance, seems not disposed to relinquishing power after Buhari as some political leaders from the region are canvassing that their area should hold on to power, at least, for another four years, so that the region will be at par with the South.

The present democratic dispensation is 22 years old and the power rotation arrangement, though not constitutional, has seen the South had the presidency for 13 years through Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (South-West, 1999-2007) and Jonathan (South-South, 2010-2015), while the North would have been in power for 11 years by the time Buhari completes his second term in 2023 (2015-2023) as Umaru Yaar’Adua, who succeeded Obasanjo in 2007, passed on barely three years in office.

The plot by the North started like a joke immediately after Buhari was reelected for a second term in 2019, but later gained the support of most northern political elites, who made a case for the abandonment of the zoning arrangement, not only for the Office of President, but for other political offices as currently obtainable in the country.

But to most political leaders in the South, jettisoning of rotational presidency at this point in Nigeria’s history will not be in the interest of the country.

According to them, Nigeria’s unity is presently under threat over rising insecurity, so abolishing zoning might lead to crisis, which may aggravate the issues on ground. Governors of the 17 states of the South, under the aegis of Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) expressed their support for this quest by the South to produce the country’s president.

A communiqué issued by the governors at their meeting on July 5, in Lagos, read in part: “The Forum reiterates its commitment to the politics of equity, fairness and unanimously agrees that the presidency of Nigeria be rotated between Southern and Northern Nigeria and resolved that the next president of Nigeria should emerge from the Southern Region.”

As expected, the position of the southern governors was backed by nationality groups in the region. Among the groups were pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere. Led by Chief Ayo Adebanjo; apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo under the headship of Prof. George Obiozor and Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF)-led by Chief Edwin Clark.

But the North, in a swift reaction to the demand that power shifts to the South in 2023, said the governors’ demand is unconstitutional. Among northern groups that raised objection to the zoning arrangement were pan Northern group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and Northern Elders Forum (NEF). In their separate submissions, both groups insisted that competence, not geography should determine the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

NEF, particularly, through its spokesperson, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, maintained that the North would not be threatened, intimidated or blackmailed into giving up its right to a democratic office.

His words: “NEF sees the decision of the southern governors as an expression of sentiment that could be best discussed within a political process. We are running a democratic government and decisions over where the next president comes from are basically decisions that will be made by voters exercising their rights to choose which candidate best serves their interest,” Baba-Ahmed said in a statement.

He advised that since the southern governors were elected on both the platform of APC and PDP, what they should do is to convince the two dominant parties to zone their respective tickets to the South and then work to convince Nigerians from all parts of the country to vote for such candidates.

Baba-Ahmed further noted the democratic rights of Nigerian citizens to vote for a candidate cannot be snatched by threats or intimidation.

He added that politicians were becoming very lazy to think they will be given leadership in a manner that suggests an ultimatum. Besides ACF and NEF, other pro northern groups have risen in unison to fault South’s demand for power shift.

Among the groups are Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) and Arewa Youths Forum (AYF).

NEF stokes the fire

While it has been exchange of brickbats between the North and South over the 2023 presidency for some time now, the NEF’s spokesman, Baba- Ahmed, further stoked the fire recently, when he said heaven will not fall if a northerner is elected the next president in 2023.

Baba-Ahmed, while delivering a keynote address at the maiden Maitama Sule Leadership Lecture Series organised by the students’ wing of Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, said that northerners are not second-class citizens and will not accept to play second fiddle in 2023, when the region has the population to win the presidency.

His words: “The North is not for sale and northerners will surprise those waiting for them to queue up in 2023 and be given money in exchange for their votes. “We will lead Nigeria the way we have led Nigeria before, whether we are president or vice president, we will lead Nigeria. We have the majority of the votes and the democracy says vote whom you want.

“Why should we accept second class position when we know we can buy form and contest for first class and we will win? Why does anybody need to threaten and intimidate us? We will get that power, but be humble because power comes from God. We inherited leadership, being honest is not being stupid.

“There are Nigerians who believe that because the economy of the North is being crumbled; we are running away from insecurity, we are politically vulnerable, they think they can buy us in 2023, but they are making a mistake.

We are ready for this, “We will consider every economic adversity, challenge, we will fix the Northern economy and we are the only one who can fix this Northern economy. For that reason, we are not for sale. We are in the process of rebuilding the North and we will rebuild the North from 2023.”

South fires back

Responding to NEF’s position, the Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SaMBA), in a statement by its spokesman, Prince Rwang Pam Jnr., described Baba-Ahmed’s comment as reckless, careless and insensitive.

The group wondered how the Northern Elders Forum with the calibre of educated people among them can resort to boasting that the North has the population to do anything they want with power, a statement, according to SaMBA, is capable of further deepening the division in the country.

The group’s statement read in part: “It is disheartening that Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed will make such reckless and careless statement at a time when we are still battling to keep the country united. “One would have expected that the retired Permanent Secretary with his exposure and academic prowess will choose his words carefully, but it is quite unfortunate that NEF will talk recklessly.

“It is certain that some liberal minded people in the North will be shedding secret tears as a result of the statement credited to the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), because it is based on a delusion of a ‘one North’ that has treated the Middle Belt region as second class citizens.

“The so called ‘North’ cannot boast of numerical strength to win election without reckoning with the strength of the Middle Belt and other northern Christians, who have decided to work with their Southern Nigeria counterparts to produce fresh and effective leaders for the country.

“Rather than boasting of numerical strength to win election, NEF should look for ways to turn the numerical strength to productivity. Nigeria is presently rated as the poverty headquarters of the world because of poor standards of living in the region under the present leadership.

“We therefore urge liberal minded Northerners to work with the Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SaMBA) to produce a new crop of leaders in 2023, with the requisite competence, character and courage to usher Nigeria into the 21st century.”

Dangers of ethnic politics

While it has been exchange of brickbats between the North and South over the 2023 presidency, analysts are of the view that Nigeria cannot afford a drift to ethnic politics given the danger it portends.

Those who hold this view advised stakeholders to ensure that the trending vituperations and violence-inducing remarks are curbed before they snowball into a large scale crisis.

It was also advanced that debate on issues, especially as it concerns the need for visionary leadership that will take the country out of the woods should shape the buildup to the 2023 presidential poll as divisive politics, at a time there is lack of bond among the various ethnic nationalities that make up the country will further divide Nigerians along ethno-religious lines.

Though it was acknowledged that Nigeria’s fragmentation predates her independence given the country’s over 300 ethnic groups, ethnic rivalry has always been part of the nation’s history due to struggle for dominance and power-play. It is against this background that many are of the view that Nigeria cannot afford a drift to ethnic politics given its danger.

They stressed the need for all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the trending vituperations and violence-inducing remarks are curbed before they snowball into a large scale crisis.

Those who hold this view, made reference to the bitter tale of such contestation that led to the Rwandan genocide of 1994, in which an estimated one million Rwandans, mostly Tustis were killed by members of the Hutu majority tribe within 100 days. PANDEF leader, Clark, who warned against the dangers ethnic politics, appealed to NEF and other pro-Northern groups to call their people to order in the interest of Nigeria’s unity.

His words: “Look at what is happening in the North-West; people who feel that they have been oppressed are the ones fighting back.

The state governors were the ones moving the Almajiris from place to place and they are the ones fighting back now.” National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Ralphs Nwosu, who also spoke on NEF’s position, said: “I am infuriated when any of our respected public intellectuals sound this way.

Reducing our rich knowledge to North and South thinking creates the kind of dichotomy that impedes development and the kind of national cohesion to leverage our various people. “Holding onto leadership and creating the kind of poverty we have now leverages none.

Elites must become unifiers, so that we can build a nation that is able to employ our rich diversity values for quality and endearing public policies; public policies that are just and non-discriminatory. “We need to develop an elite culture that is beyond myopic prism.

Our elites should really begin to challenge the status quo, so that we can inspire our youths towards a direction that creates prosperity, security, peace and opportunities for all. Hakeem and many of our elites in the public space should realize that they model the way for all others, especially the youths, each time they mount any podium.”

The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on his part, said: “The statement by NEF only exposed the domineering agenda of the North, but is capable of setting the nation on fire.”

Beyond demand for power

As the power-shift debate rages, analysts are of the view that the quest for Buhari’s successor to come from the South should not stop at a mere demand by southern political leaders.

Those who hold this view charged the governors of the region to take the battle to their respective parties, particularly APC and PDP by insisting that their presidential tickets should be zoned to the South if the dream of a president of Southern extraction is to be actualized.

Reference was made to the 1999 elections, when the PDP and the defunct All Peoples Party (APP) fielded two southerners, Chief Olusegun and Chief Olu Falae, respectively as well as during the 2019 general election, when APC and PDP fielded two northerners, Buhari and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Also advocated was negotiation and consensus-seeking among the various sections of the country as a southern president cannot emerge without substantial support from the North just as Buhari would not have won the 2015 presidential election if he did not receive support from the South, particularly, the South-West.

Those who stressed the need for negotiation and consensus said there are indications that some political leaders in the North are likely to convince their people to back down from the 2023 presidency and support the South as long as whoever emerges as the next president will ensure protection of interest of their region post-Buhari. New Telegraph had recently reported that there are indications that the North is planning to foist its preferred presidential candidates of southern extraction on the two main political parties if the region’s bid to retain power beyond 2023 fails.

The paper gathered that to actualise the plan, some northern political leaders have already been constituted into think tanks to shop for what was described as “credible candidates” from the APC and PDP.

A source, who was privy to the plan, told our correspondent that the plot is part of North’s strategy to ensure that it decides whoever succeeds President Buhari, whether a northerner or southerner as what the North wants in 2023 is a win-win situation.

The source also disclosed that decision makers in the North are already looking at some politicians of southern extraction as possible presidential candidates, from who they will in turn extract commitments to ensure protection of the region’s interest after Buhari.

Perhaps, there had never been a time southern political leaders jettisoned political and ethnic differences to speak with a strong voice on any topical national issue, but their unanimity on the 2023 presidency and reactions from their northern counterparts, definitely speak volume of the uncertainty surrounding the forthcoming general election.

